“I thought this is the team he would go with” Colt Knost discusses US Ryder Cup captain’s picks on Paige Spinarac’s podcast’s latest episode

Many were surprised by the selections of US Captain Zach Johnson, but not Colt Knost. He spoke with Paige Spiranac on her podcast and revealed that the decisions didn't surprise him all that much. Even the Justin Thomas pick was not surprising in Knost's book.

The golfer is plugged in with the sport and he felt like the decision to take the struggling Thomas over Keegan Bradley or Lucas Glover was not all that shocking. Even the Sam Burns pick didn't take Knost aback.

He said to Spiranac:

"As far as JT, I'm not one bit surprised. I've been saying for months that I thought he was going to be on the team no matter what happened. The only question was when he missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs, would Zach go down that route?"

"You look at his past record, he's 16-5-3 in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup... I never worry about Jordan Spieth when he pulls up down Magnolia Lane for the Masters, I don't care what kind of form he's in... And when these team competitions come around, I am not one bit worried about Justin Thomas."

He continued:

"Sam Burns was the one question mark. I thought after the 62 at the BMW on Saturday and then finishing tied for ninth at the Tour Championship, he probably had a slight edge."

"I thought it was Keegan Bradley's to lose, just because he won twice this year, was so consistent. But he struggled on Sunday with a 73. Lucas Glover was kind of the emotional pick I would say everybody wanted him to be on the team... I thought this was the team he'd go with."

Colt Knost unsurprised by Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup choices

All told, this is the team Johnson has going into the Ryder Cup:

Scottie Scheffler (qualifier)

Wyndham Clark (qualifier)

Brian Harman (qualifier)

Patrick Cantlay (qualifier)

Max Homa (qualifier)

Xander Schauffele (qualifier)

Brooks Koepka (selection)

Jordan Spieth (selection)

Cameron Young (selection)

Collin Morikawa (selection)

Keegan Bradley (selection)

Sam Burns (selection)

These players, which do not surprise Colt Knost, will face off against the recently confirmed European squad:

Rory McIlroy (qualifier)

Jon Rahm (qualifier)

Matt Fitzpatrick (qualifier)

Viktor Hovland (qualifier)

Tyrrell Hatton (qualifier)

Robert MacIntyre (qualifier)

Tommy Fleetwood (selection)

Sepp Straka (selection)

Justin Rose (selection)

Shane Lowry (selection)

Nicolai Hojaard (selection)

Ludvig Aberg (selection)

There could have been some changes to the American side. Many believed the in-form Lucas Glover (wins in back-to-back weekends, including the FedEx St. Jude Championship) or the two-time winner in 2023 Keegan Bradley should have been named, but Johnson went with his gut.

The Ryder Cup snubs don't surprise Colt Knost

Colt Knost doesn't believe that's a bad thing. He spoke at length about how little he was concerned about Thomas' poor form. He admitted that he wasn't sure if he could be a pick after missing the playoffs, but he believes the golfer will turn it on for the Ryder Cup as he always has.

Some of the choices, including taking Brooks Koepka, were easier to make than others, but Knost believes Johnson did a good job.