“I have Tiger Woods' ball sponsor”: Florida A&M’s golfer shares the impact of Bridgestone HBCU on his career

The field for the inaugural Bridgestone HBCU Invitational was announced Monday. It is the embodiment of the PGA Tour's efforts to make golf more accessible to communities that have historically been underrepresented in the sport.

The Bridgestone HBCU Invitational (HBCU stands for Historically Black College and Universities) will be played on November 1 and 2 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. It will bring together teams from nine U.S. schools, will be 54 holes, and will be played in an individual and team format.

The universities that will be sending teams are Alabama State, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Chicago State, North Carolina Central, Tennessee State, Florida A&M, Florida A&M, Morehouse College, Miles College, Southern University, and Prairie View A&M.

One of the players called up is Troy Stribling from Florida A&M University (FAMU). Stribling shared his thoughts with SiriusXM after learning he would be playing in this important event:

"They blessed me, like... these are dreams I've thought about. I have Tiger Woods' balls sponsor (laughs), somebody I played on video games when I was 12 years old. My dad sayed: 'you don't need that soft balls', and I said: 'Tiger plays it, what are you talking about?' (more laughs)."

He added:

"I've never thought this would come true. They just have my bag and they just keep giving me balls, gloves, shorts... I feel like I'm on tour. And they're not done doing what they are doing, they're trying to do more for HBCU, which is great... it's just a blessing."

Stribling is in his senior season at FAMU. In two seasons of collegiate golf, he has posted strong results and earned numerous accolades, including the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Bridgestone HBCU Invitational: Getting the Details

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia, home of the Bridgestone HBCU Invitational (Image via Getty).

As part of its project to expand and make the game of golf more accessible, the PGA Tour launched the Pathway to Progression, a roadmap that includes the Collegiate Development Program. The program is sponsored by global tire giant Bridgestone.

The Bridgestone HBCU Invitational is part of the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program. It is a tournament that not only provides an opportunity for players who have historically had fewer opportunities to showcase themselves but goes much further.

The organizers of the Bridgestone HBCU Invitational will provide the players with some of the appropriate equipment to raise the level of their game. In addition, the winning teams (men's and women's) will get the opportunity to be a part of a two-day development camp at TPC Sawgrass, home of The PLAYERS Championship.

In the days leading up to the Bridgestone HBCU Invitational, players will receive career exploration sessions. These presentations will be given by experts in golf, sports in general, business, business in sports, the arts, etc.

In addition, the individual men's champion will receive an invitation to play in the Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational in March. The winner of that tournament will then receive an invitation to play in a Korn Ferry Tour event in 2024.