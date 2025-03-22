"I tried to be quiet" - Paige Spiranac reveals being accused of 'ruining' the game of golf

Paige Spiranac has claimed that she was accused of ruining the game of golf. Spiranac has always been candid on social media, whether during Q&A sessions or to reveal something.

Ad

Spiranac joined the 'Quiet Please' podcast with Mel Reid and Kira K. Dixon to reflect upon her mental health condition after receiving backlash from the golf world regarding her outfits. She added how the comments section of her social media accounts and DMs regarding dress code have frustrated her while maintaining a public image on social media.

Paige Spiranac posted a video on Instagram and said:

“It was frustrating that I was seen as ruining the game of golf or hurting the growth of women's golf. And so i really tried to be quiet and I tried to do what other people wanted me to do. And I posted this picture and I had leggings and a full turtleneck. And there was, I mean, and the only skin was my hands. And I got so many comments about people saying that my outfit was inappropriate.”

Ad

Trending

She added:

“At that point, I was like there's nothing that I can do now at this point to please other people and so i might as well keep pushing and I felt I was doing all the right things and I was saying the right things. I wasn't getting these opportunities and everyone kept putting me in this box. And so I just woke up one day and said if you're going to put me in that box that I am gonna do better than anyone else has ever done it.”

Ad

Ad

Spiranac didn't play in the 2025 Creator Classic before The Players Championship. Rather, she served as an on-course analyst at the tournament.

A look at Paige Spiranac's journey from golf to modeling

Paige Spiranac was a gifted golfer in her early career. She won five tournaments on Colorado's junior golf circuit. In her freshman year, Spiranac represented the University of Arizona Wildcats and was a part of the Mountain West Conference in her senior season in San Diego.

Ad

In 2016 Spiranac debuted on the Cactus Tour and played at the CoBank Colorado Women's Open to finish in ninth place. In the same year, she competed in the LPGA qualifying but didn't earn her card for the professional circuit. After that, she quit playing golf at the professional level and changed her career to modeling.

In 2017, Paige Spiranac endorsed the golf clubs of Parsons Xtreme Golf on television and also served as the brand ambassador of 18Birdies. While her modeling career was booming, she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Golf Digest. Currently, Spiranac boasts around four million followers on Instagram and has a fan page named OnlyPaige.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback