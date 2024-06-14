Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg has had an impressive start to his maide US Open appearance. Carding a score of 4 under 66, the young golfer finds himself near the top of the leaderboard at the end of Day 1.

Aberg finished his first day with six birdies and two bogeys, an impressive streak for the notoriously hard Pinehurst Course #2.

Speaking during the post-round interview, Aberg said:

"Staying very disciplined is important. There's a lot of pins you don't really think about going for it."

Aberg then went on to explain how he remained disciplined, not only while he was playing on the course, but also in his personal life.

"I try to do things the right way, I try not to cheat or anything no matter where I am. I try to do things the right way and I believe good things will come from that."

Ludvig Aberg has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few months, even withdrawing from the Wells Fargo Championship. He wore a brace at the 2024 PGA Championship but dismissed any concerns regarding his knee.

Ludvig Aberg relies on his caddie Joe Skovron to make up for his lack of Major Tournament experience

Ludvig Aberg also spoke about the importance of talking about the conditions with his caddie, Joe Skovron. The two scoured the conditions on the course, allowing Aberg to take the correct shots.

"Me and my caddie, we have a lot of good conversations about certain areas that you try to hit it on. Its difficult to be very precise with the numbers, but I try to get a guage on where to hit it, where to miss it. I make sure that I stay disciplined towards those things."

Skovron is an experienced caddie, and has been on the bag for various golfers over 50 major tournaments. According to Golf Digest, Aberg wanted Skovron on his bag to make up for his lack of experience at the majors.

Joe Skovron was on the bag for Rickie Fowler for 13 years before the two decided to part ways, Skovron then partnered up with Tom Kim, and was with him through both his PGA Tour wins. The pair parted after a brief period of time, before joining Ludvig Aberg.

Aberg has had quite an impressive start to his PGA Tour career. After joining the PGA Tour in 2023, he went on to win the RSM Classic that very year. In 2024, he finished 2nd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, and also had a spectacular second place finish at the Masters.

While he did not make the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship, he had a strong T5 finish at the Memorial.

