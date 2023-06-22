"I try to learn from when I win": Xander Schauffele reflects on his victory at the Travelers Championship in 2022

Xander Schauffele is back at the 2023 Travelers Championship to defend his title from last year. The Travelers Championship is being held from June 22 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course is hosting a field of 156 talented golfers, of which Schauffele is one.

In 2022, Schauffele won the Championship in a dramatic fashion, with a late surge to stand atop the leaderboard. He won two shots clear of Sahith Theegala and took his sixth victory on the PGA Tour. With a three-stroke swing on the final hole on Sunday, Schauffele was holding the trophy in his hands.

Now coming back to defend his title, Xander Schauffele reminisced about his win last year and what it meant for him. He said:

"People always try to think of learning from when you lose, but I try to learn from when I win. It doesn't happen often, so you need to try to learn as much as possible."

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio @SiriusXMPGATOUR



This week's defending champion Xander Schauffele spoke with Michael Breed about what it took to get it done, and he recaps last week's U.S. Open.



@MichaelBreed I @XSchauffele I @TravelersChamp "I try to learn from when I win"This week's defending champion Xander Schauffele spoke with Michael Breed about what it took to get it done, and he recaps last week's U.S. Open. "I try to learn from when I win"This week's defending champion Xander Schauffele spoke with Michael Breed about what it took to get it done, and he recaps last week's U.S. Open.@MichaelBreed I @XSchauffele I @TravelersChamp https://t.co/l1UGDOwAFU

For him, it was key to remain patient and not get ahead of himself. It was important to maintain composure and concentration going into the final round.

"I just remember being really calm and sort of patient, not really looking too far ahead. Sometimes when you're in these good spots, you start dreaming a little bit and get ahead of yourself."

Xander Schauffele looks to defend Travelers Championship title

Xander Schauffele said that he broke things down and kept it really simple. It helped him a lot despite the pressure of leading and attention from the crowd.

"It was crazy, there was (sic) roars going ahead on Sunday morning. Rory was a group or two ahead of me, just lighting the place up. Sahith was playing really well to. I just kind of stayed on the course and stayed really patient. I hit good shot after good shot and I was holding the trophy on Sunday."

With a top-10 finish at the recently concluded US Open, Schauffele will look to defend his title once more. He will, however, face tough competition from the tournament favorites Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay.

Poll : 0 votes