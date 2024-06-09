“I’ve always struggled”: Paige Spiranac gets honest as she finally finds a solution to her takeaways thanks to her coach

Paige Spiranac has been working to improve her golf game in the last few weeks. She has been working with a coach and has begun scoring herself again when she visits a golf course.

It's still not like when she was competing in college and in a brief foray into professional golf, but she has put quite a lot of effort into improving. One thing that has plagued her in particular is her takeaway, which is a part of the backswing.

This part of the swing can make or break a shot, and the takeaway helps ensure that the club is on the right path. If the takeaway is off, it's difficult to recover and get the club to where it needs to be.

Spiranac recently shared an Instagram story detailing how she made a breakthrough with her takeaway. Thanks to a coach's help, her swing has apparently never looked better.

Paige Spiranac showcased her takeaway improvements on her Instagram story

She captioned the post:

"I've always struggled with my takeaway. Best it's ever looked."

She also tagged Jonathan Yarwood, the coach who has reportedly been crucial to her swing improvement. She shared on her next snap that she has also been working on bumping her left hip to the right to allow her arms to work on the inside on their way down.

A golf swing is very technical. If even one aspect of it isn't working in conjunction with the others, the entire swing can be derailed. Paige Spiranac is going to great lengths to ensure that it isn't the case with her.

Paige Spiranac working to love golf again

Paige Spiranac has been working with a coach

Part of the reason why Paige Spiranac is putting in so much work to improve is because she wants to love the sport again. It may not be useful for her in terms of a return to pro play, but she wants to be passionate about golf again.

Three weeks ago, she shared via Fox News that she had begun experiencing that. For a long time, she couldn't score because it drained her mentally.

"I played junior golf, college golf, and a year professionally. After that stretch I mentally couldn’t handle playing golf and especially keeping score. I equated my score to my self-worth. I know it sounds silly but competitive golf really beat me up emotionally.

However, she believes that she has rediscovered her passion again. Spiranac added in her announcement that she has been tracking scores again and is "grinding" her game.

That evidently included the hiring of a coach to help with all the intricacies of a golf swing. It also includes working with Bryson DeChambeau on some aspects. Those efforts have apparently paid dividends, according to the golfer.