“I’ve done well in the past” - Robert MacIntyre embraces an all-in commitment to PGA Tour dreams, leaving no room for half-measures

Robert MacIntyre says that he is ready for the PGA Tour challenge as he decided to shift his base from Oban to Orlando after earning the card last year.

MacIntyre is currently competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his first event on the PGA Tour as a full-time member. Last year, he became one of the 10 players on the DP World Tour to earn the American Tour's card for the 2024 season. To play more on the PGA Tour, he needed to leave his hometown in Scotland, which was not an easy decision.

However, MacIntyre was confident in his move. He said he had given everything to this move. He knew that a lot of money would be spent, but he could earn even more.

He said as per the Herald Scotland:

"As a kid, I wanted the chance to play on the DP World Tour. I wanted the chance to play golf professionally. I got that and I’ve managed to navigate my way through the world of golf and this [PGA Tour] is another step."

"This is another opportunity that I wanted. And it is a great opportunity. The card is good, I have the financial backing and a bit of security because I’ve done well in the past and I can make this big jump. I can rent a place for a year, I can join a good golf club out here with great facilities. I’m all-in. This is it. I don’t do things by half measures. If I’m all-in, I’m all-in," MacIntyre added.

MacIntyre had a good season on the European Tour last season as he made seven top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open. He also earned his first call in the European Ryder Cup squad and played an important role in the team's continued dominance at home.

When will Rob MacIntyre tee off for the final round of the Sony Open?

Robert MacIntyre is grouped with Parker Coody and Joel Dahmen for the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. The trio will tee off from the tenth hole on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET. Here are the complete tee time details for the Sony Open, Round 4:

Hole 1:

12:40 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Rodgers, Nico Echavarria

12:50 pm: Andrew Putnam, Harris English, and J.T. Poston

1 pm: Matt Wallace, K.H. Lee, and Joseph Bramlett

1:10 pm: Brendon Todd, Zac Blair, and Ryo Hisatsune

1:20 pm: Ben Griffin, Cam Davis, and Adam Svensson

1:30 pm: Brian Harman, Brandon Wu, and Eric Cole

1:40 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tyrrell Hatton, and Alex Noren

1:50 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Stewart Cink, and Carl Yuan

2 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Patton Kizzire, and Stephan Jaeger

2:10 pm: Russell Henley, Nick Taylor, and S.H. Kim

2:20 pm: Troy Merritt, Kurt Kitayama, Austin Eckroat

2:30 pm: Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An, Emiliano Grillo

2:40 pm: Ben Silverman, Taiga Semikawa, Matthieu Pavon

2:50 pm: Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray, and Sam Stevens

Hole 10:

12:40 pm: Billy Horschel, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose

12:50 pm: Corey Conners, Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy

1 pm: Keith Mitchell, Will Gordon, Si Woo Kim

1:10 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 pm: Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips

1:30 pm: Ben Kohles, Maverick McNealy, Jake Knapp

1:40 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Parker Coody, Joel Dahmen

1:50 pm: Greyson Sigg, Luke List, Mark Hubbard

2 pm: Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman, Seamus Power

2:10 pm: Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

2:20 pm: Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander, Justin Lower

2:30 pm: Lanto Griffin, Norman Xiong, Martin Trainer

2:40 pm: Matt NeSmith, Yuto Katsuragawa

2:50 pm: Alejandro Tosti, Garrick Higgo