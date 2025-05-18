“I've got to get my guns a-blazing tomorrow” - $60M-worth LIV Golfer gets candid about PGA Championship finale plan

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau candidly opened up about his goals for the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship. The American golfer made a comeback after struggling in the opening round of the Major.

The Scientist started the Saturday round on a good note, but a few bad shots on the 16th and 17th holes affected his overall score. But he still managed to settle in a tie for eighth place at 5-under.

In the post-round press conference of the PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau, with a net worth of $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), opened up about his third-round performance and also shared his plans for the final round. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I thought the wind was a little more downwind and off the left, and it was just straight off the left, and so with a 3-wood, like I did on 14, it would have gone over the bunker.

"But for some reason it just turned in on 18 and was the same thing on the second shot. So a bit of misjudged and that cost me three shots, and you know, I'm behind the 8-ball now. I've got to get my guns a-blazing tomorrow," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau is trailing by six strokes at the PGA Championship heading into the final. Scottie Scheffler carded 65 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 11-under.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is also in contention for the title. He settled with a 6-under in a tie for fifth place, just five strokes behind the third-round leader.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off at the 2025 PGA Championship on Sunday?

The final round of the 2025 PGA Championship will start at 8:10 am ET on Sunday, May 18, at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. LIV golfer Sergio Garcia will start the game on Sunday in a group with Chris Kirk on the first tee hole. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at 2 pm ET in a group with Tony Finau.

Here are the final round tee times of the 2025 PGA Championship (all times in ET):

8:10 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia

8:20 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An

8:30 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie

8:40 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

8:50 a.m. — Tom Kim, Michael Kim

9 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

9:10 a.m. — Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

9:20 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard

9:30 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

9:40 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

9:50 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy

10:10 a.m. — Richard Bland, Sam Stevens

10:20 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners

10:30 a.m. — Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:40 a.m. — Marco Penge, Beau Hossler

10:50 a.m. — Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

11 a.m. — Harris English, Aaron Rai

11:10 a.m. — Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria

11:20 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Cameron Young

11:30 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton

11:40 a.m. — Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

11:50 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

12:10 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, David Puig

12:20 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley

12:30 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy

12:40 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune

12:50 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman

1 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

1:10 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

1:20 p.m. — Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo

1:30 p.m. — Matt Wallace, Adam Scott

1:40 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

2 p.m. — Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

2:10 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley

2:20 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

2:30 p.m. — Davis Riley, J.T. Poston

2:40 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren

