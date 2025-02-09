"I've got a pretty good idea," - Jordan Spieth backs himself to catch Thomas Detry at WM Phoenix Open final despite five-shot gap

Jordan Spieth is five strokes behind Thomas Detry following the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025. However, he remains confident that he can challenge the 54-hole leader in Sunday’s finale.

On Saturday, February 8, Spieth carded a 4-under 67 at the WM Phoenix Open to reach 13-under after three rounds. Detry, on the other hand, extended his lead with a 6-under 65, which included a front-nine 31 featuring five birdies.

During the post-round interview, Jordan Spieth was asked if the five-stroke deficit was too large to overcome on the final day at TPC Scottsdale.

"You know, on this course, not necessarily," he said. "I know I've got a pretty good idea on where the pins are tomorrow, and if anything they're going to be a little bit easier. That doesn't mean that he's going to let up. Sometimes when you're playing that good, you're playing that good."

Trending

"But if he doesn't fill it up tomorrow and posts a round of even a couple under, it's definitely catchable. But if he shoots 5, then that's probably out of the picture."

When will Jordan Spieth tee off at the WM Phoenix Open 2025, Round 4?

Jordan Spieth is paired with Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy for the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025. The trio will tee off on Sunday, February 9 at 12:31 pm ET as the penultimate group on the first tee.

Here are the complete tee time details for the WM Phoenix Open 2025, Round 4:

Tee 1

10:30 am: Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

10:41 am: Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor

10:52 am: Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:03 am: Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam

11:14 am: Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

11:25 am: Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia

11:36 am: Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland

11:47 am: Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin

11:58 am: J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee

12:09 pm: Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

12:20 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:31 pm: Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:42 pm: Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger

Tee 10

10:30 am: David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List

10:41 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin

10:52 am: Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk

11:03 am: Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips

11:14 am: Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman

11:25 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim

11:36 am: Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners

11:47 am: Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens

11:58 am: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap

12:09 pm: Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 pm: Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns

12:31 pm: Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback