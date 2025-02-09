"I've got a pretty good idea," - Jordan Spieth backs himself to catch Thomas Detry at WM Phoenix Open final despite five-shot gap

Jordan Spieth is five strokes behind Thomas Detry following the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025. However, he remains confident that he can challenge the 54-hole leader in Sunday’s finale.
On Saturday, February 8, Spieth carded a 4-under 67 at the WM Phoenix Open to reach 13-under after three rounds. Detry, on the other hand, extended his lead with a 6-under 65, which included a front-nine 31 featuring five birdies.
During the post-round interview, Jordan Spieth was asked if the five-stroke deficit was too large to overcome on the final day at TPC Scottsdale.
"You know, on this course, not necessarily," he said. "I know I've got a pretty good idea on where the pins are tomorrow, and if anything they're going to be a little bit easier. That doesn't mean that he's going to let up. Sometimes when you're playing that good, you're playing that good."
"But if he doesn't fill it up tomorrow and posts a round of even a couple under, it's definitely catchable. But if he shoots 5, then that's probably out of the picture."
When will Jordan Spieth tee off at the WM Phoenix Open 2025, Round 4?
Jordan Spieth is paired with Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy for the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025. The trio will tee off on Sunday, February 9 at 12:31 pm ET as the penultimate group on the first tee.
Here are the complete tee time details for the WM Phoenix Open 2025, Round 4:
Tee 1
- 10:30 am: Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
- 10:41 am: Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
- 10:52 am: Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:03 am: Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam
- 11:14 am: Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:25 am: Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:36 am: Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland
- 11:47 am: Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin
- 11:58 am: J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee
- 12:09 pm: Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 12:20 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:31 pm: Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:42 pm: Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger
Tee 10
- 10:30 am: David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List
- 10:41 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin
- 10:52 am: Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk
- 11:03 am: Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips
- 11:14 am: Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman
- 11:25 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim
- 11:36 am: Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners
- 11:47 am: Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens
- 11:58 am: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap
- 12:09 pm: Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:20 pm: Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns
- 12:31 pm: Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson