The 54-hole leader, Xander Schauffele, said he will have to earn the win at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, May 12, with Rory McIlroy not being too far behind.

Schauffele carded a 1-under 70 on Saturday, May 11, bringing his aggregate to 12-under after 54 holes. While he was able to maintain his lead, McIlroy narrowed it down to just one stroke after firing a 4-under 67 in the third round. After leading the field for all three days, the six-time PGA Tour winner will need another solid eighteen holes to secure his first win in a long time.

During the post-round interview, Xander Schauffele spoke about his final-day strategy.

"I'm going to have to earn it tomorrow," he said. "I've got Rory breathing down my neck. I'll look at the leaderboard here shortly, but yeah, I think if I strike the ball the way I did today off the tee and just a little more focus coming into the greens, picking the spots and then going through my process a little better, should be in a good shape."

The 30-year-old golfer said that working with his new coach, Chris Como, was great considering he has been coached by his dad for most of his career.

"He's definitely helped me a lot," he added. "There are some things in transition that aren't super comfortable. So yeah, I'm happy with how things are going, and been pretty patient through the process. He's been awesome in communicating with me even when he's not out here. So just trying to get more and more comfortable where the club's at and how I'm swinging it."

When will Xander Schauffele tee off at the Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4?

Xander Schauffele is grouped with Rory McIlroy for the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship. The duo will tee off from the first hole on Sunday at 1:45 pm ET.

Schauffele is looking to win his first PGA Tour title in more than 22 months. His last win was the Genesis Scottish Open in 2022. Besides, he has been on the longest active cut streak with 45 straight cuts ahead of this week.

As for Rory McIlroy, he is looking to win his second title of the season after winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last month.