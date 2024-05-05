"I've got to stay aggressive": 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leader Taylor Pendrith aiming for first win on the PGA Tour

Taylor Pendrith topped the leaderboard of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 event after shooting 63 on Saturday, May 4. The Canadian golfer has his eyes straight on winning his maiden PGA Tour event. He has been in good form and will enter the final round of the event with a one-stroke lead over Jake Knapp.

After the third round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Taylor Pendrith opened up about his performance while talking to the media. He admitted that he had been playing "nice golf" for a while now, and it would take him another low round to win the PGA Tour event on Sunday, May 5.

Speaking about The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Pendrith said (via Ten Golf's YouTube Channel):

"I think just got to stay aggressive. Play my own game, not really worry about the other guys. What they're doing

"Been playing some nice golf the last few weeks, and it’s nice to see it come together. I think I just need to stay patient and play my own game. I can’t get ahead of myself. Make as many birdies as you can because I think it’ll take a low one tomorrow.”(2:25-2:40)

In the third round of the tournament on Saturday, Pendrith shot two back-to-back eagles on the fifth and sixth holes. He shot a bogey-free round to take the lead in the game.

How has Taylor Pendrith fared so far at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024?

Taylor Pendrith commenced his game with a bogey-free round on Thursday, May 2, at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event. Starting from the first tee hole, he secured two consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth holes.

Pendrith then added another birdie on the ninth before notching four more birdies on the back nine. He concluded with a score of 7-under 64.

On the second day, Pendrith faced challenges on the front nine, encountering two bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes. However, he showcased impressive play on the back nine by carding five consecutive birdies from the fifth to ninth holes. Pendrith finished the day with a score of 4-under 67.

In the third round, he once again delivered a bogey-free performance, securing three birdies and two eagles for a score of 8-under 63.

The final round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will start at 9 a.m. ET, with Adam Scott, Jorge Compillo and Maverick McNealy, will take the day's first shot on the first tee hole, while Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard and Dylan Wu will start on the tenth hole.

Taylor Pendrith will tee off on the first hole on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. He will pair up with Jake Knapp and Ben Kohles.