“I've just won my third in a row” – Rory McIlroy targets another record after winning his sixth Race to Dubai title

Rory McIlroy won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Sunday. The Northern Irishman clinched his sixth Race to Dubai title by holding off Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. With this, the four-time major champion equaled the legendary Severiano Ballesteros’ title record.

McIlroy finished two strokes ahead of Hojgaard after carding a three-under-par 69 in the final round. The 35-year-old golfer topped the European tour's season rankings for the third year in succession. Having matched Ballesteros' record of six titles, the ace golfer revealed his ambition to beat Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight.

The two-time PGA Championship winner reiterated winning his ‘third (title) in a row’ and admitted to making winning The Race to Dubai a “priority” of his schedule.

Replying to a media query on whether he is targeting Montgomerie’s eight-title record, Rory McIlroy said at the DP World Tour Championship winner’s press conference, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I'm up for it. I've just won my third in a row, and I've really made it a priority of my schedule over the last few years to give myself the best chance coming into the end of the year to win The Race to Dubai. I don't see that being any different for the foreseeable future… You know, going to go for my seventh next year and try to chase Monty down.”

His comment came right after he lauded Seve Ballesteros’ record and said he’s ‘proud’ to match it. McIlroy said:

“It's really cool. I think everyone know what Seve means to European golf and to Ryder Cup players. European Ryder Cup locker room, all we have are quotes of Seve. We had a changing room with Seve's shirt from '95, the last Ryder Cup he played (tearing up). He means so much to European golf and for me to be mentioned in the same breath, I'm very proud.”

McIlroy birdied two of his final three holes at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai to seal Sunday's 2024 DP World Tour Championship victory.

Rory McIlroy has a 'fitting end to 2024' at the DP World Tour Championship

The 35-year-old Rory McIlroy earned $3 million for his victory. Notably, he was the only golfer to shoot in the 60s every round this weekend. The Irishman closed with a 69 for his biggest win of the year.

The PGA Tour star acknowledged having a tough year. He recalled having ‘close calls’, addressing his near-miss loss at the US Open to rival Bryson DeChambeau, and dubbed this the “fitting end to 2024.”

McIlroy said after his win:

“I’ve been through a lot this year professionally, personally. It feels like the fitting end to 2024. You know, yeah, look, I’ve persevered this year a lot. Had close calls. Wasn’t able to get it done. So the to be able to get over the line, you know … really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung on a tough day and got it done.”

Interestingly, Rory McIlroy’s Race to Dubai win was confirmed midway through his round on Sunday. The ace golfer’s nearest challenger Thriston Lawrence finished at one under when he needed no less than a win at the tournament to compete for the overall title.

