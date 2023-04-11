“I’ve learned my lesson” – Paige Spiranac on Phil Mickelson finishing way above Rory McIlroy at The Masters

Phil Mickelson and Paige Spiranac made headlines in the newspaper earlier in February when the Instagram model supported Sam Ryder's outfit while Mickelson criticized him. Ryder wore joggers at the Farmers Insurance Open, which apparently the LIV golfer found inappropriate and tweeted about the same.

Paige Spiranac later shared her opinion on Sam Ryder's outfit on a podcast called Playing a Round. She took a jab at Phil Mickelson and said she felt sorry for his wife.

Paige Spiranac said:

"People were roasting Sam about his joggers. Phil Mickelson, which I didn’t see because I’m blocked, but people were posting about it. Phil Mickelson even had this tweet saying, ‘How can you show four inches of skin?’ Also, if Phil thinks that’s four inches, I feel sorry for his wife."

Now, again, she talked about Mickelson. Paige Spiranac recently answered questions from her fans on Instagram and shared her experience of The Masters' tournament. One user asked her whose performance at the tournament shocked her the most, Phil Mickelson or Rory McIlroy.

She replied:

"If you told me that Phil would top five and Rory would miss the cut, I would have laughed in your face. But I have learned my lesson and I am done picking Rory McIlroy at The Masters. I'm not doing it anymore. I get hurt every single time. I put all of my faith and my trust in him and I think it's going to be his year and I'm not doing it. Done."

Piage Spiranac (Image by Instagram/ @paige.renee)

Phil Mickelson finished in second position at the 2023 Masters, four strokes behind the winner, Jon Rahm, while Rory McIlroy missed the cut.

"I do value creativity" - Paige Spiranac talks about social media influencers

Paige Spiranac is one of the most famous social media influencers. She is known for her boldness and fashion. In a Q&A with fans on Instagram, someone asked her opinion about the copycat golf girls. In reply, Paige said that she was proud to be an inspiration for people to imitate her. She said:

"They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery so I am proud to be an inspiration for all of these women. They've seen me be successful and they know if they copy exactly what I'm doing or follow in my footsteps and the exact path that I have created and built for myself that they will also be successful."

Spiranac added:

"That's pretty cool and shows how powerful my brand has been that if they do copy everything they will also be successful. I will say though that I do value creativity and I wish that it wasn't copied exactly, the exact outfit to how I do my hair, the captions and how it's shot."

Paige Spiranac has also started her website 'OnlyPaige' where she shares her unseen pictures and videos and also distributes earlier tickets for tournaments. She enjoys a tremendous fan base on social media and has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Poll : 0 votes