"I've not been in Lottie Woad's shoes" – Lauren Coughlin admits to being 'a little jealous' of 21-yo pro

Lauren Coughlin recently said she was slightly jealous of the newest pro, Lottie Woad. Her comments came while she was talking about the difference between her journey and that of the 21-year-old emerging star.

Both Lauren Coughlin and Lottie Woad are in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland, for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025, which begins on Thursday, July 24, at Dundonald Links. Coughlin is the defending champion here, while this will be Woad's first event as a professional.

On Tuesday, July 22, Coughlin was asked about her journey and how it differed from Woad's. She said it was slightly different, as she was fighting to retain her card while the English emerging star was gunning for the win.

"I think it's helped me," she added. "I would say, just to be very resilient and mentally tough, and kind of nice to kind of have that; knowing if things don't go my way I can hang in there and have a little bit more resilience maybe or a little bit of advantage in that sense.

"I've not been in Lottie's shoes. So I don't know what it might feel like. She makes it look so easy sometimes at a young age. So I'm kind of a little jealous," she concluded.

When will Lauren Coughlin and Lottie Woad tee off at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025, Round 1

Lottie Woad is paired alongside Charley Hull and Nelly Korda for the first two rounds of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025. The trio will tee off on Thursday from the first hole at 8:36 a.m. for the opening round.

Lauren Coughlin will tee off from the tenth tee at 1:15 p.m. ET alongside Ayaka Furue and Esther Henseleit. The 32-year-old American golfer is looking to become the first player to successfully defend her title at the event.

Lottie Woad has been on a decent run this year, finishing third at the recently held Chevron Evian Championship. Besides that, she also claimed the KPMG Women's Irish Open, posting a dominant six-shot win over veteran Madelene Sagstrom.

These results helped Woad earn LPGA Tour status for 2025 and 2026, while the win secured her Ladies European Tour card as well.

On the other hand, Coughlin has been struggling with her form coming into her title defense week. She started the season well with a couple of top-10 finishes but hasn’t made the cut in her past four starts. She will be looking to put all that behind her and have a good week in Scotland.

