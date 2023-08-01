"I've never liked the format" - Jon Rahm says he 'laughs' off rumors linking him to LIV Golf

World No.3 Jon Rahm is one of the biggest names linked with LIV Golf in the near past. The golfer, who’s stayed loyal to the PGA Tour since Day 1, has been rumored to consider jumping ships in the past few months. However, the Spanish golfer has now come out to dismiss the claims and ‘laugh’ the rumors off.

Jon Rahm, the Masters champion, found himself in the midst of the conflict between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. While many of his friends made the switch to the Saudi-backed series, Rahm decided to remain with the American circuit and turned down reported offers from LIV Golf. He recently commented on the situation, stating that he "never liked the format" of LIV Golf and has no intentions of joining the rebel series.

Speaking on the Golf Sin Etiquetas podcast on Monday, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by @handicap_54 on Twitter:

"I laugh when people rumor me with @livgolf_league. I've never liked the format.”

Addressing his friends on the rebel tour, the Masters champion further noted that he has a good time with players like Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia during practice rounds.

He said:

“I always have a good time with Phil and Sergio in the practice rounds of majors.”

Jon Rahm on PGA Tour decision to compensate his loyalty

The Spaniard’s comments on disliking LIV Golf’s format come just days after he reassured his loyalty to the PGA Tour. Commenting on the prospect of him being compensated by the PGA Tour for not switching sides to the Saudi-backed series, Jon Rahm said that he wasn’t forced into the decision and didn’t think compensation is necessary.

Speaking amid rumors linking him to the Saudi-backed series ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July, Jon Rahm said:

“So, I understand the PGA Tour wanting to do something for those players who helped and stayed on the PGA Tour, but at the same time – and I’ll be the first one to say – I wasn’t forced into anything. It was my choice to stay.

Do I think they absolutely should be and there must be a compensation? No. I just stayed because I think it’s the best choice for myself and for the golf I want to play. Now, with that said, if they want to do it, I’m not going to say no.”

Rahm’s comments brought laughter in the press conference. The golfer further elaborated on his stance and said that he is “extremely thankful” for the platform the PGA Tour provided him. Interestingly, the 28-year-old golfer also called for some ‘punishment’ for the players who defected to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour.