"I've never sniffed that": Sebastian Munoz delivers 'insane' 13-birdie stretch fueling 59 at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Sebastian Munoz had a spectacular 13-birdie stretch and finished the round with a score of 59 at the LIV Golf Indianapolis by leading the first round with three strokes. Munoz is playing at The Club at Chatham Hills this week, and the golfer played the opening round of the tournament on Friday.

Following that, the Bogota born golfer joined the press conference of the LIV event and shared his playing experience on that day. The Torque GC player shared,

“Awesome, awesome day. Feeling right now a bit tired. It was a lot of mental strength out there. I felt like -- I started decent. A couple pars, a birdie and then a couple bad shots in a row, ended up making double. Kind of forgave myself, honestly. I didn't want to hold on and have a grudge all day, so I kind of forgave myself and ended up chipping in for birdie on 6 and birdieing 7 and 8 and 9 and 10, 11, 12, 13. It was really nice.”

The 32-year-old continued,

“I parred 14, and I just kind of got back on the bus and finished with five straight. Something I've never done. I've done eight birdies in a row. I tied my personal record. But 13 out of 14, it's insane. I've never sniffed that. Really proud of the way I handled the day, the start of the day, and how I just kind of sorted through…It's been great. It was great to see a lot of fans out there today.”

Sebastian Munoz had 12 under after the completion of the LIV Golf Indianapolis, and the golfer had 59 in the opening round with six birdies on the front nine and eight birdies on the back nine to finish the round. The second and final rounds of LIV Golf Indianapolis will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

How has Sebastian Munoz performed in the LIV Golf league so far?

Sebastian Munoz had a T2 finish at the LIV Golf Riyadh, and he won the LIV Golf Indianapolis. Apart from these, he had five other top 10 finishes, including a T6 at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, a T7 at the LIV Golf Mexico City, a T10 at the LIV Golf Andalucía, and more.

Here's a list of Sebastian Munoz's performances in the 2025 season so far:

2025 LIV Golf tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T2

LIV Golf Adelaide: 45th-place finish

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T6

LIV Golf Singapore: T5

LIV Golf Miami: T21

LIV Golf Mexico City: T7

LIV Golf Korea: T20

LIV Golf Virginia: T15

LIV Golf Dallas: T16

LIV Golf Andalucía: T10

LIV Golf United Kingdom: T11

LIV Golf Chicago: T10

LIV Golf Indianapolis: Winner

