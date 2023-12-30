“I've never had my swing filmed” - Lee Trevino provides hot take on technology and instruction staff in golf

Lee Trevino feels that the increase in technology and the instruction staff in golf have helped the players get better and improve their shortcomings. However, he is not in favor of taking the instructors to the competitions.

A couple of weeks ago, Trevino was a guest on the Golf Subpar podcast, hosted by Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. On being asked about the effects of technology and advanced coaching in the game, Trevino felt it had made the players improve.

He said:

"That's what's made them better. Because now you can have an instructor and he can tell you something and you may not believe him until you see it. You have to see it. And I've never had my swing filmed because I know it wasn't a good one."

He added that he was not in favor of taking the instructors into the competition.

"I think it's great, I think the trackman and all these teachers," he stated. "But I don't agree with taking these teachers with you to a tournament. I look at Augusta, there's more instructors on the putting green, than the participants. I don't think they should be allowed to go to the major championship."

Trevino won six major championships, including the PGA Championship, US Open, and Open Championship twice each. However, he could not do any better than a tenth-place finish at the Masters. He was even involved in a controversy as he turned down the Augusta National Invitation three times (1970, 1971 and 1974).

In 1969, he declared that he would never play the Masters again, stating that it was not his type of golf course. Opening up about his dispute with ANGC's co-founder Cliff Roberts, Trevino said that both hardly got along.

"He [Roberts] and I didn’t see eye to eye on the ticket situation," he revealed. "I went to his office and we had a lot of discussions back and forth. I just told him what they could do with it, and I left. I never went back for three years. And then Jack [Nicklaus] talked me into going back."

After returning to the Masters, Trevino led halfway through the event twice in his career but was never able to capitalize on the lead. He accepted that it was his fault, as he was not able to control his short temper.

He continued:

"My problem was I was never a listener. You understand, when you talk as much as I do, you're always talking. You don't listen to what people are saying to you, and I have a bad habit of that. I've gotten better. I'm still not there, I'm trying to get there before I turn 100, and maybe it'll be okay."

When did Lee Trevino last compete?

Lee Trevino was last seen at the PNC Championship earlier this month. He teamed up with his grandson, Daniel. The duo finished 18th after shooting 9-under in a 36-hole scramble format event.

Trevino has competed in all 26 editions of the PNC Championship since its inception in 1995.