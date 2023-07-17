"I've been on quite a heater with my picks" - Paige Spiranac boasts about her bang-on predictions for Scottish Open

Former golfer and influencer Paige Spiranac said she has been on "quite a heater" with her picks for the recently completed Scottish Open. This, Spiranac herself said, makes her feel "good" for The Open.

In a post on social media, Spiranac said she was satisfied with the results of her picks at the Scottish Open. The victory of Rory McIlroy and the top 10s of Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton brought her gains, she said.

"Not gonna lie I’ve been on quite a heater with my picks. Cashed in Rory outright and top 10s with Fleetwood and Hatton. Feeling good going into The Open"

Six days earlier, Paige Spiranac had published her predictions regarding the performance and results of the competitors in the Scottish Open.

In that previous publication, Spiranac had shared that, in her opinion, many players take the Scottish Open to see how their game is thinking about the last major of the season. Based on that idea, she said, she gave her vote in first place to Tommy Fleetwood.

According to specialist prediction sites, Fleetwood started the Scottish Open with +2200 odds to win, +230 for the top 10, and +100 for the top 20 (he eventually finished T6).

"His game is better than ever and he's still searching for that first win, I think the Scottish Open might be where it happens," said Paige Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac also put his money on Tyrrell Hatton, who came into The Renaissance with +2000 to win, +210 for the top 10, and -105 for the top 20 (he eventually finished T6).

"[Hatton] is playing some of the best golf of his career" opined Spiranac.

Top picks according to Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac gave his favoritism to two players who, in her opinion, are among the hottest in men's golf today: Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler in 2020 (Image via Getty).

Fowler was coming in after returning to the winner's circle at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1800 to win, +200 for the top 10, and -105 for the top 20 (he eventually finished T42).

"No one is hotter than Rickie Fowler right now," Spiranac described him.

About Rory McIlroy, she said that, since she had previously assured that she would never pick him for a major again because he has broken her heart so many times, why not pick him for the Scottish Open.

McIlroy came into The Renaissance ranked number three in the world, with +750 odds to win, -105 for the top 10, and -230 for the top 20. He was the second player with the best odds (behind Scottie Scheffler) according to the specialized sites.

The Northern Irishman ended up winning the tournament, while Scheffler took an excellent third place, tied with two other players.