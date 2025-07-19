“I've been somewhat close to my best” – Rory McIlroy confident of erasing 2019 heartbreak at the Open Championship 2025

Following two rounds of the Open Championship 2025, Rory McIlroy was seven strokes off the lead. However, he insisted that he had been playing close to his best and was confident that he could still overcome the heartbreak of 2019.

On Friday, July 18, the 36-year-old Northern Irishman carded a 2-under 69 to aggregate at 3-under. He picked up four birdies against two bogeys to finish T12 after two rounds at Royal Portrush.

During the post-round interview, Rory McIlroy reflected on his 2019 disappointment in front of the local crowd. However, he added that this time, he feels much more confident.

"I feel like I let myself down more than I let the fans down, but I definitely felt like it was a hard pill to swallow, but at the same time, I left myself too much to do," he said.

"Then this time, I've just gotten better. I know what I need to do to get the best out of myself in an environment like that. I've been somewhat close to my best over the first two days in little bits here and there. I'm going to need to have it all under control and have it sort of all firing over the weekend to make a run."

Rory McIlroy added that when he played for the first time at Royal Portrush, he never thought he would one day be a career Grand Slam winner with the local crowd backing him to win the Open Championship 2025.

"I count myself very grateful and very lucky that I'm in this position, and I'm excited for the weekend," he added.

Rory McIlroy's performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's hole-by-hole performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 2:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1, Par 4: 3 ( -1 )

) Hole 2, Par 5: 5 ( -1 )

) Hole 3, Par 3: 4 ( E )

) Hole 4, Par 4: 3 ( -1 )

) Hole 5, Par 4: 5 ( E )

) Hole 6, Par 3: 3 ( E )

) Hole 7, Par 5: 5 ( E )

) Hole 8, Par 4: 4 ( E )

) Hole 9, Par 4: 4 ( E )

) OUT: 36 (E)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10, Par 4: 4 ( E )

) Hole 11, Par 4: 4 ( E )

) Hole 12, Par 5: 4 ( -1 )

) Hole 13, Par 3: 3 ( -1 )

) Hole 14, Par 4: 3 ( -2 )

) Hole 15, Par 4: 4 ( -2 )

) Hole 16, Par 3: 3 ( -2 )

) Hole 17, Par 4: 4 ( -2 )

) Hole 18, Par 4: 4 ( -2 )

) IN: 33 (-2)

Total: 69 (-2)

