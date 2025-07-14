“I was the villain out there today” – Chris Gotterup gets honest about outshining crowd favorite Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup and Rory McIlroy were tied for the lead after three rounds of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. In the final round on Sunday, the American golfer secured his win after playing a round of 66 while the Northern Irish golfer slipped down one spot on the leaderboard.

Ad

In the post-round press conference of the tournament, Gotterup opened up about his performance and subsequent victory over the current World No. 2 golfer. He talked about the crowd favorite Rory McIlroy, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I definitely was the villain out there today a little bit. There was a lot of "Rory"ies and not many "Chris"es. I mean, it feels great. I felt like I was ready and prepared mentally today.

Ad

Trending

"And that's kind of what I've been talking about over the last couple of weeks; that I've kind of gotten into the mix a little bit and kind of just, you know, faded away a little bit. And today, my goal was to hang in there tough and I felt like I did that really well," he added.

Ad

Gotterup had an amazing outing ahead of the Open Championship. He started the game with a round of 68 and then carded 61 in the next round to take an early lead in the tournament. He struggled in the third round, playing a round of 70, but managed to secure the lead in the game before clinching the title after the final round.

It marked his second win on the PGA Tour and his first win of the season. Meanwhile, Marco Penge jumped one spot on the leaderboard to settle in a two-way tie for second place with Rory McIlroy.

Ad

Nicolai Hojgaard jumped 11 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for fourth place with Matt Fitzpatrick, followed by Justin Rose in solo sixth place.

Chris Gotterup opens up about his final round performance at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup (Image Source: Imagn)

Chris Gotterup started the final round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour’s co-sanctioned event with a bogey on the first hole, but he bounced back and added a birdie on the third. He made two more birdies on the front nine and then a birdie on the 10th and another one on the 12th.

Ad

He struggled on the 15th and ended up making a bogey, but quickly bounced back with a birdie on the 16th for a round of 4-under 66.

Speaking of his performance in the post-round press conference, Chris Gotterup said (via ASAP Sports):

"We got warned on like 13 for pace, which was a little odd because we were waiting all day. Then we got to 15. On 15, I got individually timed, which was shocking, and so that got my blood going a little bit more than it was already going trying to win a golf tournament.

Ad

"I talked all week, especially Friday and Saturday, how I didn't birdie 16, and I knew that's going to be the hole. And I had a 10-footer or whatever it was for birdie and I made it, and I felt like that was the point where it was my tournament to lose," he added.

The victory came after a long struggle this season. Chris Gotterup started the season with a T46 finish at The Sentry but then missed the cut at the Sony Open and The American Express. Out of the 22 tournaments he has played so far this season on the PGA Tour, he has missed the cut in nine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More