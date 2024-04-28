"I can't wait" - Rory McIlroy looks forward to chasing down win in 2024 Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy and teammate Shane Lowry will start the final round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a tie for third, two strokes behind the leaders. The Northern Irishman is pleased with their performance so far and is confident of their chances in the fourth round on April 28.

McIlroy spoke to the press at the end of the third round in Avondale and said that the format in which the final round will be played (foursomes or alternate shots) is "tough". However, he hopes to have a good result.

This was part of what Rory McIlroy said:

"[I] can't wait. I think to make those birdies coming in and to only be two behind, alternate shot is a tough format, and yeah, you want to be within a couple strokes of the lead. I thought it was important to finish the way we did, and yeah, excited to have a chance to win tomorrow."

McIlroy also addressed another topic that has been a recurring theme in press questions during the event: his bond with his friend Shane Lowry.

"I think we know what makes the other one tick in some ways," McIlroy said. "We've known each other for 25 years. So yeah, I think so. I think it's a friend, and he tries to keep me positive at times. I have to try to keep him positive at times, and I'd say it's worked really well for the first three days."

The fourth and decisive round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will begin with Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn in first place with a score of 23 under. One stroke behind are Luke List and Henrik Norlander, while Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm are tied for third with McIlroy and Lowry at 21 under.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in first three rounds of 2024 Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have been in contention for the 2024 Zurich Classic title since the very first round. Thursday was played in four ball (or best ball) format, and the Irish played for a score of 61 and shared first place with four other teams.

The second round was played in foursomes format. McIlroy and Lowry posted a score of 70 to maintain the top position on the leaderboard, again in a four-way tie.

During the “Moving Day”, McIlroy and Lowry shot a 64 to drop two places on the leaderboard, after Blair and Fishburn carded a third-round 60, while List and Norlander scored 62.

Other teams which were very good during the third round were CT Pan and Kevin Yu (62), Michael Kim and K. H. Lee (62) and Peter Malnati and Russell Knox (62). These duos advanced considerably on the leaderboard during the moving day.