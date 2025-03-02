"I was waiting for a splash!" – Michael Kim details bizarre 15th hole moment at Cognizant Classic

Michael Kim is in contention to win the second PGA Tour event of his career at this week's Cognizant Classic 2025. The American has settled at 15-under after the third round on Saturday, March 1, just one stroke behind the leader Jake Knapp.

He was incredible with his game throughout the tournament, playing two back-to-back rounds without any bogey. However, during the third round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Michael Kim carded the first bogey of the week on the par-5 15th hole.

During the press conference of the tournament on March 1, Michael Kim opened up about his unfortunate bogey on the 15th. Speaking of his struggle, Kim said (via ASAP Sports):

"I thought it was a decent swing but the wind pushed it over way more than I thought. When it hit the rocks, I was kind of waiting for a splash. Went long, and the volunteers made this weird signal that I had no idea what they were saying."

"But Smylie kind of said, you should take a look at least. So went over there, I was pleasantly surprised at the lie, was able to just knock something on the green and two-putt, get away with a bogey," he added.

Michael Kim played the third round of 67 to jump one spot on the leaderboard. He settled in second place while Knapp further extended his lead.

Michael Kim talks about his performance at the Cognizant Classic 2025

Kim is looking for another victory on the PGA Tour since his maiden win, which came in 2018 at the John Deere Classic. He had an amazing start to his 2025 PGA Tour season, as last month, he was tied for second place at the WM Phoenix Open, and this week again, he has been remarkable with his game at the Cognizant Classic.

During the press conference of this week's event, Kim opened up about his performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It felt pretty shaky on the front nine. Didn't hit it so great, but I got some fortunate breaks. Was able to take advantage of it with my second shots and my putting. I scrapped it around and kind of got it figured out towards the back nine. I have a good chance heading into tomorrow, which is all I can ask for."

Kim started his campaign at PGA National's The Champion Course with an opening round of 65, followed by another round of 66. He then carded 67 on Saturday. The final round of the Cognizant Classic will take place on Sunday, March 2.

Players will tee off for the final round at 8:00 am ET, with Davis Riley and Alejandro Tosti starting the game on the first tee hole. Jake Knapp and Michael Kim will tee off together on Sunday at 1:50 pm ET.

