“I don't want to break any protocol” – Joe Highsmith gets a major Masters surprise at Cognizant Classic winner’s presser

Joe Highsmith won the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches on Sunday. The 24-year-old golfer posted a career-defining 19-under 265 on PGA National’s Champion Course to take his maiden PGA Tour victory in his second season on the circuit. The win saw him punch ticket to multiple events, including the Masters.

Interestingly, Highsmith learnt about his 2025 Masters during the Cognizant Classic winner’s press conference. The reporters present at the venue asked him about gaining spots in competitions, including Augusta, other signature events like this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and the 2026 edition of The Sentry. To which, the American replied with “did you say the Masters?”

The golfer cleared the air by stating that he “don't want to break any protocol” by celebrating too early without knowing if his Masters eligibility was confirmed. He went on to laud the prestigious major and dubbed Augusta the “most incredible place on earth.”

Joe Highsmith replied with surprise to the reporters at the Cognizant Classic winner’s presser, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Did you say the Masters? Yeah, I don't want to break any protocol. I'm not sure if I've officially received (audio interruption). But that's the one. Augusta National is a place that has a really special place in my heart. I've only been there a couple times as a spectator and I was able to play, fortunately, with a couple members last year…

I mean, it is just like the most incredible place on earth. I went last year to the tournament just as a spectator because any chance that I can get to walk out there is pretty -- I'm going to take advantage of that… But to be playing in that tournament is going to be very special and something, obviously, you work towards your whole life but you never really know when you're going to get that chance. It's pretty sweet for that to be coming pretty soon.”

Highsmith reiterated the possible schedule changes in his calendar would be ‘great.’ He admitted his excitement to “get out and play with some of the best players in the world.” He claimed that ‘a lot of other things that come with the win are pretty special’ but a Masters spot remains “No. 1 by far.”

Joe Highsmith wasn't planning to take the Cognizant Classic win

Joe Highsmith recorded a pair of 7-under 64s, the lowest weekend score in PGA National history, to win the Cognizant Classic. With the triumph, he became the first player in nine years to go from making the cut on the number to hoisting the trophy on the PGA Tour since Brandt Snedeker at Torrey Pines in 2016. The 24-year-old lefty later came to call the final round of the competition the ‘best round of his life.’

Highsmith said after his win on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Winning was the last thing on my mind. It's incredible to come out on top. I played probably the best round of my life.”

For the unversed, Highsmith rallied from a four-shot deficit with three straight birdies to turn his round around. He made an impressive 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th as well, despite only making the Cognizant Classic cut by a wire. The golfer is now set to tee up at the Masters and the PGA Championship in his second year with the PGA Tour card.

