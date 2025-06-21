Maja Stark recently discarded the idea of buying a house. The 25-year-old is playing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week, and amid the tournament, the major winner was asked whether she wanted to buy a house.

In response, Stark slammed the idea and shared that owning a house was a problem. The video of the same was shared by the LPGA Tour's X page, and in the video, the golfer, who received $2.4 million for winning the Women's US Open, shared her thoughts on owning a house. Her words were:

“I don't want to buy a problem, so I mean, and my lease is up in February next year I think, so I'm not going to try to do something stupid. You know, I keep saying like I liked what I had before and I like what I have now, so I don't know.”

Stark finished at T11 after two rounds of the tournament at Fields Ranch East. Her total score was 1 over, and she shot 75 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. In the next round, she fired 70 with two birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine.

How did US Women's Open winner Maja Stark perform in the 2025 season so far?

Maja Stark has one victory on the LPGA Tour, and it came at the US Women's Open, where Stark won the tournament with a 7-under. Her second-best finish came at the Honda LPGA Thailand, where she finished at T28 with 8 under in total. Here's a list of Stark’s 2025 tournaments so far:

Maja Stark 2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: Missed cut

Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course): T28, 65-76-71-68, 280 (-8)

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): T55, 75-72-75-76, 298 (+10)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: Missed cut

The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods: T44, 72-73-75-72, 292 (+4)

Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course: Missed cut

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T41, 72-69-75-75, 291 (+3)

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Erin Hills: Winner, 70-69-70-72, 281 (-7)

ShopRite LPGA Classic pres. by Acer at the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club: Missed cut

