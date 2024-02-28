"I want to compete with the best players in the world" - Anthony Kim talks about his comeback with LIV Golf

Anthony Kim did not mince his words when discussing his return to golf. After being mysteriously absent with injury for more than a decade, the 38-year-old golfer has clawed his way back to the sport he was once famous for.

Since Kim left, a new tour has emerged: LIV Golf which successfully signed him, leaving him anticipating the opportunities it will have on the plate.

Kim said via LIV Golf updates on X (formerly Twitter):

"After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I’m happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career."

Expand Tweet

The PGA Tour served as Anthony Kim's first professional home, where he competed until his injury in 2012 forced him out. Despite reportedly having an injury policy with the tour for $10 million, Kim has decided to forgo that and return to professional competition.

The level of competition in LIV Golf has been well-documented. Critics argue that it doesn't match the standards of the PGA Tour, while LIV members contend that they boast significant star power.

Anthony Kim now seems to be echoing that idea, saying that the "best players in the world" play on LIV among whom are Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson.

"I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again. The next step on that journey starts now, and I’m excited to give everything I’ve got this season on the LIV Golf League," Kim said.

Greg Norman welcomes Anthony Kim to LIV Golf

Greg Norman expressed his satisfaction in welcoming a player of Anthony Kim's caliber to LIV Golf as following discussions about both tours, Kim chose to align with Norman's venture.

Norman said (via CNN):

"He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honor as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

Kim is slated to officially get to work at Jeddah this weekend.