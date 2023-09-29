“I want to hit a board & pout just like Jon Rahm did”: Brooks Koepka slams Spanish golfer for childish behavior antics

Brooks Koepka is currently at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup. During his fourball match, he got a bit frustrated with the Spanish golfer Jon Rahm due to his etiquette at the golf course.

The match was full of emotions, as initially it was the team of Brooks Koepka and his partner Scottie Scheffler leading with 1 up. But things changed for the Europeans as Rahm shot a sensational eagle par-4 16th hole to level the score.

Although Scheffler did make another birdie to go 1 up again, the Spanish golfer was in no mood to cool down as he shot another stunning eagle on the 18th hole. This shot deprived the United States of their first full points in the ongoing 2023 Ryder Cup.

While what exactly affected Brooks Koepka is still unclear, as in the post-round interview, he took a direct attack on Jon Rahm.

As quoted by Sports Illustrated, he said:

"I mean, I think me and Scottie birdied, what did we say, 14, we birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then lost by two. So yeah. I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults. We move on."

It is noteworthy that Jon Rahm has still not come out with any comments on what Brooks Koepka said after the opening day of the 2023 Ryder Cup. It might certainly be because he does not even know what the latter has said.

How did Brooks Koepka and Team United States perform on the first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup?

After the end of day one at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Team Europe has made it clear who owns the venue, as they are leading with a 6.5–1.5 margin against the visitors, Team United States.

The defending champions lost all the foursome matches on Friday morning. However, they did put on some fight in the afternoon four ball matches. They tied three of them but ended the first day of play with a loss in the final match.

The pair of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were the first to earn points for Team United States. They halved the match against Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton.

This was followed by another clustering clash between the pair of Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler and the pair of Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg.

Despite initially leading the match, the US pair of Koepka and Scheffler had to settle for a tie and earn another half point for their team.

Below are the results of Ryder Cup Day 1:

Foursome matches

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Scottie Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Four ball matches

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Result - tied

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Result - tied

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose vs. Max Homa and Wyndham Clark

Result - tied

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory -5 & 3

The second day of the 2023 Ryder Cup will resume at 1:35 a.m. ET. More details on the mega event will be updated as the tournament progresses.