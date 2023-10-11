“I want to inspire people in general”: Lexi Thompson shares her thoughts after participating in men’s PGA Tour event

Lexi Thompson made history when she was selected to play in the 2023 Shriners Children's Open. She became the 7th woman to take part in a PGA Tour event and her selection was met with a massive reception. Thompson has been a successful LPGA Tour golfer and is also a major winner. However, playing in a PGA Tour event is a different feat altogether.

She received a sponsor invite to play in the event and is hopeful to make the halfway cut during the 2023 Shriners Children's Open. Additionally, she wants to inspire people, especially woman golfers, and wants them to believe in their dreams regardless of the difficulties and adversities.

"Playing golf and being a woman golfer, a top woman golfer, I want to inspire people in general."

Lexi Thompson added via BBC:

"[In a] male-dominated sport, I guess I just want to show that anything is possible and that I am following my dreams."

The 28-year-old has had an illustrious career and has been at the forefront of women's golf since she was extremely young. She has won 11 LPGA Tour titles and was the youngest golfer to qualify for the US Women's Open at the age of 12. She later turned professional in 2010 and has been dominating since then.

Expand Tweet

Lexi Thompson is unfazed by negative comments amid her selection in a PGA Tour event

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open will feature many talented golfers including the likes of Ludvig Aberg, who recently had a stellar Ryder Cup performance. Lexi Thompson will be faced with an intense challenge on the course. However, she is unfazed and believes in her own abilities.

The American professional golfer received several negative comments following her selection and is completely unfazed by them. Additionally, she also has a word of advice for all the youngsters looking to pursue their dreams amidst adversity.

"I knew some [negative] comments were going to happen [about being invited to play]."

Thompson added:

"I'm out here playing of course with the men, but I want to leave a message just to the kids that I am following my dreams and to go after what you want with a positive mindset and don't let anybody's comments or reaction get in the way of that."

Lexi Thompson will be representing women's golf in Las Vegas for the ultimate PGA Tour competition during the FedEx Cup fall schedule. The 28-year-old will hopefully put her best foot forward and amaze everyone around her.