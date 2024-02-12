"I want to kick all these young guys' butts” - Charley Hoffman is ecstatic after underdog run at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Charley Hoffman is elated after finishing second at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open — his best finish in over a year. He wasn't the experts' favorite for the week, especially in light of his recent performances on the Tour. However, he displayed an outstanding game to finish second on the final leaderboard.

The American golfer underwent surgery for skin cancer last year, which kept him away from the golf course for a while. However, after his much-needed second-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open, the four-time PGA Tour winner reflected optimism on his game and said he wanted to beat the young golfers on the course.

Hoffman finished ahead of several young players on the PGA Tour, including Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Sam Burns, in the WM Phoenix Open last week. In an interview with the media, the 47-year-old golfer talked candidly about his performance at the PGA Tour event.

Hoffman expressed his desire to participate in the Signature Events and battle against the top competitors in the world.

Hoffman said (via The Arizona Republic):

"I want to kick all these young guys' butts. Believe me, I sit back and I want to beat them. I want to be in these signature events. I want to be one of the best in the world. If I'm healthy, I can still compete and I want to show these guys I still got it."

At 21-under, Charley Hoffman finished in a tie with Nick Taylor after the four rounds of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. They competed in a playoff, where both the golfers carded a birdie on the first. However, Taylor registered an amazing birdie on the next extra hole and emerged victorious in the tournament.

Charley Hoffman's performance at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Charley Hoffman started the 2024 PGA Tour season at the Sony Open in January, where he struggled with his game and finished in T42. He missed the cut at The American Express and then tied for the 56th position at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, he saved his best for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

Hoffman started his game at the Phoenix Open on Thursday, February 8 with a round of 4-under 67, where he made five birdies and just one bogey. In the second round, he started with a birdie, followed by a bogey. In total, he carded six birdies and three bogeys to score 3-under-68.

Hoffman then picked up the pace in the last two rounds, which helped him finish in a tie with Nick Taylor. The 47-year-old American shot eight birdies and one bogey in the third round to score 7 under par 64, and six birdies, one eagle, and one bogey in the final round to settle for a total of 21-under.