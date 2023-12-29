“I want to really work on my fitness” - Paige Spiranac discloses one lifestyle change she intends to make in 2024

Paige Spiranac has made quite the name for herself over the last year, as the golfer turned influencer has become the most influential personality in golf.

With the new year fast approaching, Spiranac has set some goals for herself in 2024. She wants to lead a healthier life and work on her physical and mental health.

In her most recent podcast, Playing a Round with Paige, the 30-year-old said:

“So I want to really work on my fitness, I feel that I have been kind of changing my routine I’ve been working on for such a long time. I noticed that food is really tied into how I feel emotionally. And when I have too much sugar or carbs that it really impacts my anxiety."

Paige Spiranac has reportedly been trying out different workout routines to maximize her potential apart from trying out different diets to see what works for her.

Paige Spiranac reminisces on year, gives top golf tips of 2023

Paige Spiranac is quite an impressive golfer and has spent a lot of time on the golf course. Known for giving tips and making predictions ahead of tournaments, Spiranac also spoke about her top golf tips of 2023 in her podcast.

Spiranac spoke about the importance of starting from front tees and then moving back once a player has gained consistency in their game. She believes this will help players get a lower score.

"So when you play from the front tees it should be a little bit easier because the course are shorter which means you have more wedges in."

Spiranac also spoke about why bunkers are hard for some players and advised golfers to practice bunkers, especially those that were relatively far away.

"So chock down. And stabilize your lower body if you have any access moving. In the bunker, your feet are going to slip. So minimize your leg movement, and chock down just a little bit depending on how far you dig in. And then practice on the driving range, that should help you."

Going into 2024, Spiranac would hope to create even more content for her golf fans.