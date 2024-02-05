“I want to win Majors, but I gotta get in first!” – Joaquin Niemann on his ‘goals’ after winning LIV Golf Mayakoba

Joaquin Niemann is aiming for Majors after winning the 2024 season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba event on Sunday, February 4. The Chilean golfer outlasted Sergio Garcia in an incredible playoff to start his new year with a wonderful victory.

However, the win only comes with a whopping check of $4 million and no ranking points, which could help the golfer qualify for the Majors.

Joaquin Niemann wants to compete in Majors and hopes to win one. Having turned pro in 2018, he has won 11 tournaments in his career but is still seeking to clinch the trophy at a Major event. However, as he competes in LIV Golf, his chances of even competing in tournaments stay on the borderline. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old golfer was optimistic about the big tournament and expressed his desire to win it in an interview following his victory in Mexico.

Niemann said that he was ready to compete in the Majors and wanted to win them. Speaking about the big tournaments, Niemann said:

"I mean, I'm just ready. I want to win Majors but I gotta get in first."

Joaquin Niemann put forward a remarkable performance at the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba event. After shooting 12-under 59 in the opening round, he struggled a bit in the second round and following the third round of 1-under 71, he finished in a tie with Sergio Garcia. They headed for a playoff, where Niemann shot a birdie and won the tournament.

Sergio Garcia settled for second place, followed by Jon Rahm, who made his LIV Golf debut last week, and Dean Burmester.

Dustin Johnson finished in a three-way tie for fifth place with Charles Howell II and Brooks Koepka. Tyrell Hatton settled in a tie with Louis Oosthuizen and Cam Smith for eighth place.

Is Joaquin Niemann eligible to play in the 2024 Majors?

Joaquin Niemann is eligible to play the Majors in 2024. As per the National Club Golfer, the Chilean golfer can compete at The Open Championship in 2024.

Niemann has played in all four Majors in the last few years but could not make it to the top-15. His best finish at the Masters came last year when he finished in T16. His best finish at the PGA Championship was in 2022 at T23. He finished T53 at the Open Championship in 2022 and T23 at the 2020 US Open.

Here is the list of LIV golfers who are eligible for the Majors in 2024:

Masters

Jon Rahm

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Cameron Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Sergio Garcia

Bubba Watson

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

US Open

Jon Rahm

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Cameron Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Martin Kaymer

PGA Championship

Jon Rahm

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Cameron Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Martin Kaymer

The Open Championship

Jon Rahm

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Cameron Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Dean Burmester

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Henrik Stenson