“I want to wring his neck through the television” - Golf analyst sounds off on Jon Rahm for his comments on being a ‘PGA Tour member’

Golf analyst Aaron Oberholser has slammed Jon Rahm after the latter commented that he was still a PGA Tour member and supported the Tour. Oberholser added that, based on Rahm's comments, he felt the golfer wasn't understanding the PGA Tour-LIV Golf situation.

Rahm is at Valhalla Golf Club this week for the PGA Championship. During the pre-event press conference on Tuesday, May 14, journalists also asked him about the current situation with the LIV-PGA Tour. The Spaniard said he didn't like to be called the 'other side, as he felt he was still a PGA Tour member and wanted to support it.

His comments didn't sit well with Golf Channel's Oberholser, and he criticized the golfer for his remarks.

"You still don’t get it," he said. "You took ($500 million), and then you’re going to sit there and tell me, oh, you still feel like a PGA Tour member. I mean, I want to wring his neck through the television. I’m that mad, right now. I’m that mad. I mean— and every player in that locker room right now, if they watch that on the PGA Tour should be absolutely incensed with him."

Earlier, journalists had questioned Rahm about recent events, including Rory McIlroy's failure to re-enter the Policy Board and Jimmy Dunn's recent retirement from the board.

"See you guys keep saying 'the other side' but I'm still a PGA Tour member," he replied. "Whether suspended or not, I still want to support the PGA Tour. And I think that's an important distinction to make. I don't feel like I'm on the other side. I'm just not playing there. That's at least personally."

"We have the opportunity to put golf on a different level of the map." Jon Rahm echoes Rory McIlroy's views on the World Tour

Speaking at the press conference, Jon Rahm echoed Rory McIlroy's call for a world tour where the best players in the world play together.

"I would agree I would love to be able to see that. Like I said many times, we have the opportunity to put golf on a different level of the map and make it more global than ever, and I fully support that idea," he said.

Jon Rahm will be in action this week with the PGA Championship and will begin the opening round from the first tee on Thursday, May 16. He is grouped with Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young for the first two rounds. The trio will tee off at 2:02 p.m. ET.