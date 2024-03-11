“I had a week to work it all out and here we are” - Tyrrell Hatton opens up about his decision to join LIV Golf

Tyrrell Hatton recently said that the team aspect played a significant part in his decision to switch to LIV Golf.

Earlier this year, Hatton shocked everyone as he joined LIV Golf, becoming one of the three co-members of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII. He had last played the Sony Open on the PGA Tour and the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour before making the big decision.

In the latest episode of LIV Golf's Fairway to Heaven podcast, Hatton revealed that he and Rahm had a conversation in December as well.

"I'd spoken with John during that time and to be honest there was nothing happening in December," he said. "And then for me, it was the weekend of I was playing by Desert Classic and that's when we had another call, or to my agent Danny. And obviously we spoke about it after the tournament finished and then I had a week to work it all out and here we are. I had a deadline of 7:30 on Sunday night to sign the contract."

The 32-year-old Englishman added that the team aspect played a big role in his decision.

"That was the main thing," he continued. "Also, I like the schedule how it looked traveling around the world and playing in some different places. Like this is new for me, this week I'm excited about Adelaide and also Valderrama. I've never played Valderrama. So there's a few there that were like I was looking forward to."

Will Tyrrell Hatton compete at the International Series in Macau?

Tyrrell Hatton will not be part of the International Series Macau presented by Wynn. Twenty-one LIV-associated professionals are competing in the next International Series, and the Englishman is not part of it.

The International Series Macau is scheduled from Thursday, March 14, to March 17, at tge Macau Golf and Country Club. It will give the Saudi-backed circuit professionals a chance to earn some OWGR points. Currently only Jon Rahm (3), Hatton (17), Brooks Koepka (30), and Cameron Smith (50) are inside the top 50.

Besides the OWGR points, the purse size of the International Series Macau will be $2 million. Here are the 21 LIV-associated players

Harold Varner III

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Kalle Samooja

Anirban Lahiri

David Puig

Eugenio Chacarra

Sergio Garcia

Andy Ogletree

Danny Lee

Kevin Na

Caleb Surratt

Kieran Vincent

Ian Poulter

Lucas Herbert

Graeme McDowell

Jason Kokrak

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

Hudson Swafford