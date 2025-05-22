"I will not be afraid to do it again" - Michael Kim makes a bold statement after qualifying for the 2025 U.S. Open

Michael Kim is headed back to the U.S. Open and seems to be brimming with confidence.

The 31-year-old secured his place in the 2025 U.S. Open field by ranking inside the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Currently sitting at No. 55, Kim earned an exemption for the event, which will take place from June 12–15 at Oakmont Country Club.

Shortly after qualifying, Kim made a bold statement in response to a post about Oakmont’s demanding setup. According to NUCLR Golf, the 8th hole at Oakmont will be the longest par 3 in U.S. Open history, measuring over 290 yards. The account asked fans:

“Would you make par or better?”

Michael Kim replied with confidence.

"I’ve already hit driver on a par 3 at the us open. I will not be afraid to do it again! "

Michael Kim didn't compete in last year’s edition of the U.S. Open, which was held at Pinehurst Resort and won by Bryson DeChambeau. His most recent appearance came in 2023, where he missed the cut after posting rounds of 74 and 73 to finish at 7-over-par (147 strokes).

Michael Kim's best U.S. Open performance came in his debut year, 2013, when he finished tied for 17th. That week, he recorded rounds of 73, 70, 71, and 76, totaling 290 strokes and finishing 10-over-par.

How has Michael Kim performed in the 2025 season so far?

Michael Kim is currently making his 16th start of the 2025 season at the ongoing Charles Schwab Challenge. So far, he has recorded one runner-up finish, three top-10s, and made the cut in 12 out of 15 starts.

He began his season at the Sony Open in Hawaii but missed the cut after shooting 73 and 65 to finish at 2-under-par (138). At The American Express, he finished T43 with rounds of 67, 73, 66, and 70 for a total of 276 (-12).

Kim missed the cut again at the Farmers Insurance Open after carding 77 in both rounds (154, +10). He bounced back at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing tied for second with rounds of 69, 63, 68, and 67 (267, -17).

He then finished T13 at the Genesis Invitational (284, -4) and again T13 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta with scores of 68, 68, 67, and 68 (271, -13). At the Cognizant Classic at Palm Beaches, he finished T6 with 65, 66, 67, and 71 (269, -15).

Kim finished solo fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, posting 75, 69, 67, and 69 for a total of 280 (-8). He missed the cut at The Players Championship after rounds of 75 and 69 (even par). At the Valspar Championship, he finished T28 (282, -2), and then registered T32 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open (272, -8).

At the Masters Tournament, Kim finished T27 with rounds of 71, 71, 74, and 71 (287, -1). He then finished T54 at the RBC Heritage (281, -3).

He withdrew from the Truist Championship after two rounds of 72, ending with 144 (+4). In his most recent start, Kim finished T55 at the PGA Championship with rounds of 71, 72, 75, and 71 (289, +5).

Now with the U.S. Open ahead, Kim would look to build on his steady season and carry his form into Oakmont.

