“I will die on this hill” – Amanda Balionis shares major parenting tip

Amanda Balionis shared a major parenting tip on social media. She often shares tournament-related and personal life updates on social media. Recently, she posted about a parenting tip on her Instagram profile, which boasts 329k followers.

Balionis shared an Instagram story, writing about how reading to animals helps kids overcome challenges. She also reshared a video of kids reading to different dogs. With that, she wrote a caption that read:

“Reading to animals in shelters helps kids overcome challenges they have because the animal doesn't judge. It also helps calm the animals down in shelters.”

Kid with a dog ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

In the next story, Balonis wrote about how involving kids in an act of service was a great way to develop their character. Her words were:

“I will die on this hill: introducing kids to being of service at a young age is one of the best things you can do for them. It helps them build character, kindness and inherently generosity...family-friendly programs they offer! It's an amazing way to connect with your community while receiving so much more at the same time.”

Amanda Balionis' status ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Balionis, a golf journalist, last covered the Genesis Open, where Ludvig Aberg won the tournament with a score of 12 under. He shot 74 in the first round with two birdies, and in the second round, five birdies and one eagle. In the third and fourth rounds, the golfer fired 70 and 66 with four birdies with an eagle and eight birdies, respectively.

Amanda Balionis shared about her egg-freezing journey on social media

Amanda Balionis described her journey of egg-freezing on Instagram. She asked her followers whether they'd be interested to know her story and on public demand, she revealed the story on February 27. She shared that from the first apt to the retrieval, it took around 26 days, and when the shots started, it took 10 days.

Balionis further continued that once the shots started, one has to be in the same place through the retrieval process, and after that, 48 hours are needed to rest. She also shared that the shots made her tired and crampy. She added:

“Weirdly no appetite either. Physically, this wasn’t as taxing as I expected. Mentally on the other hand, this was more emotional than I anticipated. I can’t stress the importance of having friend/family/partner support enough. My friends showed up HUGE, making me feel so supported and loved…If I hadn’t been open with them, this would have been an entirely different experience, in a lot of negative ways.”

Amanda Balionis ended by stating that she went through the process for her peace of mind. She also said that it helped her understand her body better and get an idea of what she wanted in life beyond her professional sphere.

