“I will miss them tremendously” - Paul Azinger parts ways with NBC Sports after not being offered a contract extension

Paul Azinger will no longer be NBC's lead golf analyst for 2024, according to reports. He joined NBC in 2018, before assuming the role of lead analyst a year later. According to journalist Steve Eubanks, Azinger's contract came to an end, after which he parted ways with the company.

Azinger's last report with NBC was that of the 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. After that, his contract was not renewed by the company. With the Hero World Challenge just a few weeks away, Azinger will not be a part of the broadcasting channel anymore.

According to a tweet by Steve Eubanks, Paul Azinger said:

"I have treasured working beside Dan Hicks and the other talented NBC broadcasters as well as lead producer Tommy Roy and all those behind the scenes. They are a remarkable team, and I will miss them tremendously."

The decision was one that took him by surprise but seems to be a part of NBC's strategy to completely overhaul their media coverage in 2024. Azinger never shied away from stating bold opinions while broadcasting. He further said about his role at NBC:

"My thanks to them and the countless others who have supported me and helped me along the way during my work in television. I have faith in what the future holds for me, for NBC, and for the great game of golf."

Paul Azinger's broadcasting career journey started in 2005 after playing as a pro on the PGA Tour

Paul Azinger is a retired pro golfer, who played and won 17 times on the PGA Tour, including the PGA Championship. He played the Ryder Cup four times and even captained the US team to victory in 2008.

His broadcasting career started in 2005 when he assumed the role of lead analyst for ESPN alongside Nick Faldo. He then joined Fox Sports in 2015 after ESPN lost its broadcasting rights for the Open Championship. He then worked for BBC Sport as a lead analyst at the Masters.

Over his four-decade-long career, Paul Azinger has broadcasted for over 100 events.