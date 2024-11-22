"I wish he was the head of the UK"- LPGA star Charley Hull supports Donald Trump, calls him 'a little better than' UK PM

Charley Hull went viral for doing the "Trump dance" at the Annika. During the final round, Hull did the dance that American president-elect Donald Trump did at his rallies plenty of times.

The dance has taken over sports, with Brock Bowers, Christian Pulisic, Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Za’Darius Smith, Jon Jones, Malcolm Rodriguez, and many others adopting it as their celebrations.

Hull is from England, but she believes Trump is a stellar leader. The golfer said she loves it when "he does his little dance," adding via Palm Beach Sports:

"I love Trump. I think he's brilliant. I like how he just says things, he doesn't care what people think and he's straight to the point."

She went so far as to say he'd do a better job in the UK than Sir Keir Starmer:

"I wish he was head of the U.K. I just like him as a person. He's a little better than our Prime Minister."

Hull has not teed it up with Trump, but she said it would be "cool" and that the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president is a "legend." The Englishwoman is not the only golfer to come out in support of Trump, though.

Bryson DeChambeau had him on his Break 50 show on YouTube and showed up in a "Make America Great Again" hat at his election win party. Anthony Kim has been as vocal as anyone on social media about his support of Trump.

Charley Hull wants to eradicate slow play in golf

Charley Hull has a solution for slow play (Image via Imagn)

When she's not celebrating with a dance on the golf course, Charley Hull has been forced to spend some time waiting behind slower players. It's an issue that has plagued all golf, not just the LPGA Tour.

Hull had a stunning solution to the issue, and she eventually got Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson to chime in with their thoughts as well.

“I’m quite ruthless but [my idea would be] if you get three bad ­timings, every time it’s a two-shot penalty. If you have three of them you lose your Tour card instantly. I’m sure that would hurry a lot of people up and they won’t want to lose their Tour card. That would kill the slow play, but they would never do that,” Charley Hull said via Golf.com.

The PGA Tour has adopted policies that limit the overall size of the tour and the field size for most tournaments. There are a variety of reasons behind this, but one the Tour has stated is the pace of play.

Lowering the field size would offset some players playing slow and prevent the sun from going down, but the LPGA Tour is not currently exploring any similar changes.

