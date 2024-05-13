“I wish I was a little bit more like my mom”: Rory McIlroy melts hearts with a heartening Mother’s Day tribute to mom Rosie

Rory McIlroy took the win at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, the same day as Mother's Day. The victory marks his fourth win at the event within two decades. With a dominating victory, McIlroy could not help but thank his mother for being by his side.

In the post-round interview, McIlroy had only praise for his mother, Rosie McIlroy. The world No. 2 golfer said that while his father is better known to people, it is his mother who truly binds them all together. Wishing his mother a happy Mother's Day, McIlroy said:

"My mom's amazing. You know, most people know my dad, but my mom, Rosie, is sort of the rock or the gel that holds the family together. I said this last night, I am probably a lot more like my dad than I am my mum, but I wish I was a little more like my mum at times. If you're watching, mum, happy Mothers Day! I can't wait to see you tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

The Northern Irishman took victory at the Wells Fargo Championship by an impressive five strokes over Xander Schauffele. He will go straight into the field for the PGA Championship, where he is in contention to win.

Rory McIlroy gets nostalgic after winning his fourth Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy won his first ever Wells Fargo Championship back in 2010, when he was making his debut on the PGA Tour. He also won the event in 2015 and 2021 and now once again in 2024. Speaking about his win record at the Quail Hollow Club, McIlroy said via SB Nation:

“I feel like these people have watched me grow up. From winning here as a 20-year-old, to be the ripe old age of 35 now. I’ve been lucky enough to win four times here. It’s one of my favorite stops of the year, and I can’t wait to see how many I can get.”

Rory McIlroy will now hope to carry forward this momentum into the PGA Championship. However, he will face tough competition from Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, who are also coming off of recent wins.