“I was worried” – Phil Mickelson reacts to HyFlyers GC players welcoming his replacement for the LIV Golf opener

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson said he was initially worried about his HyFlyers GC replacement, Ollie Schniederjans, for the season opener. However, he felt relieved after seeing his teammates help the youngster get prepped for this week.

LIV Golf Riyadh will take place from Thursday, February 6, to Saturday, February 9, at Riyadh Golf Club. On Monday, February 4, Mickelson announced that he was pulling out of the season opener and confirmed that Schniederjans would be replacing him.

On Tuesday, February 5, Mickelson shared a video on X showing HyFlyers GC members helping Ollie Schniederjans get warmed up for his LIV debut.

"I was worried, but the team has really stepped up to help Ollie," he wrote in caption. "It's clear that They. Are. READY!"

In the clip, Brendan Steele introduces Schniederjans and helps him get into the team’s mold.

"We don't have a lot of time, but we think we can get him into shape," he says.

Then, the team members ask the youngster to repeat, "I hit bombs." After that, they offer him recovery gummies, saying he will need them in the future. They then ask him about his favorite college, favorite shot, and favorite type of pants before handing him a pair of sunglasses to put on.

Here's the fun video:

When will Phil Mickelson return to action?

Phil Mickelson is not playing at the LIV Golf Riyadh but he said he was looking forward to competing at the LIV Golf Adelaide. The second event of the season is scheduled to take place from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16.

While Phil Mickelson is not playing the LIV opener, it will feature other stars like Bryson DeChambeua, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Joaquin Niemann.

Here's a look at the field for the LIV Golf Riyadh:

Dustin Johnson

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland

Frederik Kjettrup

Adrian Meronk

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Luis Masaveu

David Puig

Ollie Schniederjans

Andy Ogletree

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Na

Yubin Jang

Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee

Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton

Tom McKibbin

Caleb Surratt

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield

Bubba Watson

Ben Campbell

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Cameron Smith

Lucas Herbert

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Brooks Koepka

Talor Gooch

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastián Muñoz

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Anthony Kim

Chieh-Po Lee

