Tommy Fleetwood is credited with the point that secured the victory of Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Although the Englishman received the victory with the happiness one can assume, he would have liked the events to have gone a little differently.

"I would've loved to have knocked it in to win the Ryder Cup," Fleetwood summed it up.

As you may recall, Rickie Fowler conceded a 3-foot putt to Tommy Fleetwood on the 16th hole of the individual match that pitted them against each other at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

At that moment, Fleetwood got the half point that ensured the transitional tie, and with it, the retention of the trophy for Europe. Subsequently, both Fleetwood and Team Europe went on to clinch victory.

Fowler's gesture was widely criticized at the time, especially on the American side of the Atlantic. Seven weeks later, Tommy Fleetwood has revealed that he would have liked to have scored that putt.

Fleetwood told Sky Sports:

"I loved picking it up, but I would have loved to have knocked it in to win the Ryder Cup as well. I think the putt was closer than what people would think, but he [Fowler] could have made me holed it!"

Fleetwood would also win the 17th hole to complete his victory and bring the point to the European team. The team captained by Luke Donald eventually won the Ryder Cup 16.5 to 11.5.

Looking back at the 16th hole of the match - Tommy Fleetwood vs Rickie Fowler

Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler arrived at the 16th hole of the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club with the Englishman leading by 1-up. This is one of the toughest holes on the course.

Only 303 yards from tee to flag, but with a water hazard to the right of the green and a bunker in front. That is to say, although many players have enough power in their driver to reach the green, not everyone can avoid water or sand.

This is precisely what happened to Fowler, who teed off on the first turn and sent his ball into the pond. Fleetwood executed his drive better and was able to hit the green, leaving the ball just three feet from the hole.

Fowler still had a chance to make par on the hole and force Fleetwood to make his birdie. However, the American surprised everyone by conceding the putt and with it, the half point that marked the retention of the trophy by the Europeans.

Logically, the match and the event should have continued, but the die was already cast. Fleetwood also won the 17th hole to complete his individual victory 3&1. Europe went on to complete the victory by five points.

This was the third participation (second victory) for Fleetwood in the Ryder Cup. The Englishman had a great event, with three points in four matches. With this performance, he raised his personal record in the event to eight points in 12 matches.