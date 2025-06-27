Ian Poulter teases match against $100M-worth tennis star in the trailer of his new show

Ian Poulter has a new show coming out. The golfer has been working hard on "The Postman," a new series of content based on his famous nickname. Celebrity guests and more will be involved, including $100 M worth (as per celebritynetworth.com) tennis legend Andy Murray.

Poulter, in the initial trailer for the show, had "the world's fastest cars" pitted against some of the world's best golf drivers. He also took on Murray and his brother Jamie Murray, another tennis player, in an attempt to return their serve.

The show, which includes Rick Schiels, is all about speed. Fast cars, speedy drivers, and some blistering serves from the tennis stars will all be used to see where the speed truly lies in sports.

Poulter will also be doing tutorials on how to get better at golf, so it won't be purely entertainment. It will be educational as well. He teased a fix for putting and much more. Poulter said,

"Something we’ve been working on behind the scenes for a little while now…so excited to show this to you all! Get the popcorn ready, we’ve got A LOT of content coming your way!"

The LIV Golf star asked fans to subscribe and follow on X, Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, all platforms that will house this new content.

Ian Poulter opens up on international future

Ian Poulter wants to captain (Image via Imagn)

Ian Poulter hasn't played in the Ryder Cup since 2021, and though he could be a captain, he is currently not involved with the team at all. He'd like to be, though he admitted it's a difficult spot.

He said via The Mirror:

"For sure I'd love to captain, but I'd need to rejoin the tour and that's not possible at the moment with the way things are unfortunately. Hopefully that changes someday."

Poulter has been largely absent from the international scene since his defection to LIV Golf. Granted, his prime is not now, so the team isn't necessarily interested in bringing him on as a player.

However, as a standout of the team, he was always expected to one day be part of the captaincy. It seemed destined until he joined LIV. LIV Golf members are not prohibited, but they face an uphill battle getting involved.

The European Tour's relationship with LIV is strenuous, so it's hard to imagine him making it as a captain or vice captain right now. Henrik Stenson was the captain, but when he joined LIV, the European Tour replaced him with Luke Donald, who won in 2023 and is back to defend his title in 2025.

With the ever-shifting landscape of professional golf, including the potential merger of the PIF and PGA Tour, things can and will change, thereby potentially opening a door for Ian Poulter someday. That day just isn't today.

