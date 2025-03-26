Iconic Golf broadcaster Jim Nantz reveals his Masters retirement date 

Jim Nantz, one of the biggest sports broadcasters in the world right now, has a date in mind for when he'll stop doing the Masters. He has been the man on the call for the Masters for several years, but he isn't going to do it forever.

According to reports, the 2036 Masters will be his last. That will mark his 50th time doing the event, assuming he remains in the role between now and then, and the 100th anniversary of the tournament.

Nantz has done a ton of sports, notably doing NFL and college basketball games for CBS Sports. He's done a ton of Final Four and NCAA tournament action. But his most iconic role has always been the Masters for golf, as his voice has become irrevocably tied to the event.

It's the most prestigious tournament in the sport, and Nantz has been the voice behind some of its most iconic moments. Tiger Woods' stunning 2019 win, Jon Rahm's 2023 victory, and Scottie Scheffler's second green jacket in 2024 were a few of the events Nantz called.

Jim Nantz hopeful for storybook exit at Masters

Jim Nantz has a plan to retire from the Masters in 11 years when he will be 76. He wants to do the iconic tournament until then, but not after. He announced the bombshell news on March 26.

Jim Nantz is retiring from the Masters in 11 years (Image via Imagn)

He knows it's not all in his control, though. Via WSPA, he said:

“If all the stars aligned, right now, it feels like a pretty good exit point: April 14, 2036. That is my scheduled retirement date. It would be a perfect place to walk out.”

He anticipates getting to that year and having a renewed sense of purpose, which might cause him to rethink his exit strategy:

“I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to get to that year, and I’m going to say, ‘You know, maybe I could do this for a while longer.’ We have broadcasters over here that have gone on well into their 80s, so that’s one of those ‘wait and sees’, I guess.”

The Masters is also not tied to CBS, the company Nantz works for, in perpetuity. It's a year-to-year deal, which means it may or may not even be possible for Nantz to call the tournament every year until that time and then retire.

