“If Butch can help him, that's probably all he needs” - Sir Nick Faldo weighs in on issues with Rory McIlroy’s game ahead of the Masters

Sir Nick Faldo believes that if veteran instructor Butch Harmon fine-tunes Rory McIlroy's underperforming short game, McIllroy could prevail in all four rounds at the Masters.

Rory McIlroy has had an underwhelming season, making just one top-10 finish, which isn't ideal preparation ahead of the Augusta National. He has slipped to 119th in the gained approach this season. However, that lone top-10 finish came after he spent some time with veteran instructor Harmon.

During the recent round-table discussion ahead of the Masters, Faldo shared his thoughts on the Northern Irishman's game. He said that this is the fifth or sixth year in a row where the golfer is one of the favorites for the first major of the season.

"He's the or one of the top players," Faldo said as per Golf Magic. "His short irons is his major issue. He's one of the greatest drivers of the golf ball and then he stands up with a wedge and we all cringe.

"If Butch can help him on that that's probably all he needs to do. Anything from a nine iron down, just find a way to get through it better," he added.

Last year, McIlroy made a shock early exit after failing to make the cut at the Masters. A year before that, he had finished runner-up but also missed the cut in 2021. Overall, he has made 12 cuts in 16 starts at the Augusta and has had seven top-10s.

For the uninitiated, the Masters remains the only major McIllroy needs to complete the Grand Slam. He has won the US Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012 and 2014) and Open Championship (2014).

How has Rory McIlroy performed in 2024 so far?

The four-time major champion started the season with the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational, finishing runner-up.

The next week, he won the Dubai Desert Classic for the fourth time, defending his title. However, the results weren't the same on the PGA Tour, where he had just two top-20 finishes in six starts. His only top-10 finish came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished third.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's performance on the PGA Tour 2024 season so far:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66

The Genesis Invitational: T24

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T21

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T21

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19

Valero Texas Open: 3