"If the only events they get in are the majors" - PGA of America chief Kerry Haigh on LIV Golfers playing in the Ryder Cup

PGA of America chief Kerry Haigh said that it wouldn't be easy for LIV Golf players to earn one of the six automatic spots in the Ryder Cup squads. He claimed that they don't have many options to increase their ranking points. To get an automatic spot, you need to be in the top six in the US standings.

"If the only events they get in are the majors, they would need to win one or more, or finish high in a couple of others," Haigh was quoted saying via Arkansas Online

Haigh stated that it will work to field the strongest competitive field for the PGA Championship. The tournament is scheduled to take place on May 19-22 at Oak Hill irrespective of the circuit: the PGA Tour or LIV Golf.

Since many professionals switched to the breakaway league last year, they have faced bans from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. Furthermore, their events haven't received any ranking points for the events on the Saudi-backed circuit.

LIV and PGA Tour golfers played in a single tournament at the Masters. It saw three of the rebel league players make it to the top 6. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka recently shared their aspirations of playing in the Ryder Cup, which will take place from September-October 28.

The US points list is based on money earned from PGA Tour-sanctioned events. The tour has 10 events offering more money than the four majors and LIV-associated professionals are barred from these events.

For every $1,000 won in PGA Tour events this year, players earn one point, 1.5 points at the majors, and double points for a major victory.

As per the current list, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, and Patrick Cantlay are the six qualifiers. They are followed by Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele in the race.

Another way to get into the 12-man team is to be one of the six captain's picks. However, it's unclear if US captain Zach Johnson will choose anyone from the Saudi-backed circuit. He said that no decision had been made so far.

"No decisions have been made," Johnson was quoted saying ahead of Zurich Classic of New Orleans last week.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Italy will host the biennial tournament for the first time in the tournament's history.

The tournament was titled after English businessman Samuel Ryder and Europe and the United States competed in it. The host nation gets switched between the two.

Ever since Team Britain expanded to Team Europe in 1979, it has emerged victorious in 11 Ryder Cup events, while Team USA has won nine times. Phil Mickelson holds the record for the highest number of appearances, having been a part of Team USA in 12 editions from 1995 to 2018.

