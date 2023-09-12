“If it shut a few people up, so be it” - Shane Lowry defends Ryder Cup wild card selection amid criticism 

Shane Lowry's inclusion in the 2023 European Ryder Cup team has raised a few questions and the criticism of several individuals from the golf community. However, he has fiercly defended his captain's pick position, especially with his recent performance at the Irish Open.

Finishing 11th on the European points list, Shane Lowry was one of captain Luke Donald's six picks to be a part of the Ryder Cup team. However, his only top 10 finish this year came at the Honda Classic in February. He also finished third at the Irish Open just a few weeks ago, which allowed him to defend himself against the critics.

“If it shut a few people up, so be it, but I wasn’t trying to do that last week. I wasn’t trying to finish third last week, I was trying to win the tournament. So last week was disappointing for me. I know I deserve to be on that team and I know I’ll be good in Rome in a couple weeks and I’m very excited for it,” Lowry said via the Telegraph.

Lowry's rather average performance this year particularly earned the criticism of British Masters winner Richard Bland, who felt that Adrian Meronk was far more deserving of that spot. Lowry defended himself, saying:

“Didn’t sit very well with me to be honest. I feel like, yes, my results have not been amazing this year, but I feel if you purely go down to statistics and go down the 12 best players in Europe, I’m one of them. And I feel like I deserve my place on the team."

"I didn’t feel like I had to go out and prove anything to anyone,": Shane Lowry on making the Ryder Cup team

All 12 members of the European Ryder team competed at Wentworth before flying out to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome for the Ryder Cup. Shane Lowry is confident of his performance over the next few weeks, hoping to give it his all.

“But we also have some of the best players in the world and I honestly think that it all comes down to who gets off to a fast start and who holes the most putts. That’s what Ryder Cups are about.”

Europe will hope to take advantage of their home soil, while team USA will look to defend their title in an intense match-up this year.