“If Tiger Woods plays more, I think that would help”: Max Homa on things that would make golf more watchable

Max Homa gave his insights on what would make golf more watchable, including less commercials and more of Tiger Woods.

Homa, who willheld the usual pre-event press conference on Wednesday, March 13. From TPC Sawgrass, the American answered questions from reporters about how to improve the PGA Tour product for fans.

Homa said that less commercials would be one way as golf wasn't as quick a sport as football or basketball.

"I heard less commercials is a good start. I do feel like we're stuck in this age where we're nitpicking absolutely everything. I'm not going to say I haven't done that as well in my free time, but I'm kind of getting over it. It's golf. It's slower. It's not football, it's not basketball."

The 33-year-old also spoke about the beauty of golf, pointing out Fridays whenever a cut line was around.

"But there's a lot of beauty in it. I think if I had to pick one thing I would like, Fridays out here are awesome when we do have a cut. I think something just to lean into, Friday's not determining the golf tournament, let's follow some guys sweating the cut line. Little things like that," Homa said.

The 33-year-old also said that while Tiger Woods playing more would help the sport, the players should put in their best effort to entertain.

If Tiger [Woods] plays more, I think that would help, as well. But I think the nitpicking of it is getting kind of tired, and we could just do a better job of just shutting up and playing some golf & doing our best to entertain.”

Expand Tweet

What has been Max Homa's performance in THE PLAYERS Championship?

Homa has competed in three editions of THE PLAYERS Championship so far, with his debut coming in 2021 where he missed the cut. The following year, he tied for 13th place while tying for sixth place in 2023, which is his best performance at the tournament so far.

Seven of Homa's ten rounds at TPC Sawgrass have finished with scores of par or better, and three were in the 60s. His best round was fourth in the 2022 edition (66), while his worst has been a 73 (he has posted this score three times).

His previous good performances at TPC Sawgrass, coupled with his current season's performance, have placed Homa among the experts' picks for a good result at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Homa has played six tournaments during 2024 with five made cuts and four Top 16s, including a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His only missed cut during the current season so far was at the WM Phoenix Open.