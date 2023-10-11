“If you want to be ranked, you have to follow the rules”: Golf journalist shares his verdict on OWGR not awarding points to LIV Golfers

LIV Golf was dealt a major blow when they were denied OWGR points. After trying to get the board to recognize their events, they were denied yesterday. This leaves them without a way to earn points on their tour and impact their world ranking.

Taylor Zarzour, a golf journalist, believes this is not personal to LIV. The rebel tour is controversial, but he doesn't believe that the World Golf Ranking board ruled against them because of that.

He said:

"If LIV is going to continue to exist, and they want ranking points, then I think that they need to figure out a way to play into LIV. There's gotta be some kind of battleground way to play your way in, and they need to play enough holes, and they have to have more players. If they do all of that, I have no doubt that they will be ranked."

He continued:

"For those out there that are fans... or members of LIV, I don't think this is personal. You haven't followed the rules! As Peter Dawson said, there's a lot to LIV to like ... If you want to be ranked, you have to follow the rules. I do think if they do follow the rules, they will get points."

For now, LIV Golf is so different from the PGA Tour in every facet. That was more than likely completely intentional. They didn't want to model the Tour and they wanted to provide a different way to play.

That has inadvertently cost them the ability to earn points. The points are based on how the PGA Tour operates, so it would be extremely difficult to find out how to award and weigh any points for such a different format of golf.

There are advantages to LIV Golf, but these changes have prevented them from getting points right now. That's the case, but as Zarzour detailed, there are definitely ways for OWGR to eventually recognize the rebel tour.

OWGR denied LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka is the World No. 18 and there are only a few others in the top 100. The reason for this is that LIV Golfers can only earn points in major tournaments. Those are the only OWGR-sanctioned events that they are allowed to participate in.

Brooks Koepka is OWGR 18

Therefore, it's their only shot. It has certainly harmed their ranks. Cameron Smith was ranked third before defecting. Who knows how high he could have risen?

For what it's worth, the OWGR president said it was not personal and he also mentioned that there was a potential way for them to earn points in the future:

“The Board Committee has not made a specific determination what that adjustment might be and will not do so while there are other unresolved deficiencies which render the performance comparisons with players playing in existing OWGR Tour events extremely difficult.”

That leaves the door open for the future, even if it was closed on the present. LIV may have to change things, but there's a chance they can still earn points and be properly ranked.