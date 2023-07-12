"If not will he just buy Augusta" - Fans react to proposal for PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan getting the Augusta National and the Royal membership

As per the latest documents released by a Senate subcommittee, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan was trying to get membership to Augusta National and the R&A under the proposed deal with the PGA Tour.

For the uninitiated, the LIV, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour signed a joint agreement last month to form a new entity, NewCo. On Tuesday, July 11, the Senate subcommittee shared the documents that contained the details of the proposals made by the Public Investment Fund under the agreement.

One major proposal was to have Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy own a LIV Golf team and play in the 10 events on the Saudi-backed circuit. Another significant proposal was to give Al-Rumayyan a membership at Augusta National as well as at the R&A.

A popular golf-tracking Twitter handle, Nuclr Golf, reported:

"🚨⛳️🇸🇦 One interesting takeaway from todays Senate Hearing was the proposal asking for PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to be granted membership with Augusta National & with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club. Will his wish be granted? 🧞‍♂️"

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF One interesting takeaway from todays Senate Hearing was the proposal asking for PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to be granted membership with Augusta National & with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club. Will his wish be granted? 🧞‍♂️ One interesting takeaway from todays Senate Hearing was the proposal asking for PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to be granted membership with Augusta National & with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club. Will his wish be granted? 🧞‍♂️ 🚨⛳️🇸🇦 One interesting takeaway from todays Senate Hearing was the proposal asking for PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to be granted membership with Augusta National & with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club. Will his wish be granted? 🧞‍♂️ https://t.co/GWWseC6Xrr

Fans didn't seem happy with the news and didn't shy away from criticizing the proposal. Here's how several fans reacted on Twitter:

"If not will he just buy Augusta"

GolfCabbie @cabbiebilly @NUCLRGOLF If not will he just buy Augusta @NUCLRGOLF If not will he just buy Augusta

"Hopefully not."

"This is absurd"

"His odds of getting admitted into ANGC are now lower than our odds."

NLE Golf @nle_golf @NUCLRGOLF His odds of getting admitted into ANGC are now lower than our odds. @NUCLRGOLF His odds of getting admitted into ANGC are now lower than our odds.

"Not a chance in hell"

"Augusta National “granting” membership… 😅😂🤣"

"if all the pga and wga execs get memberships than why wouldnt the chairman of the new super golf conglomerate NewCo? seems only fair"

Darren Leif Evans @duckyevans @NUCLRGOLF if all the pga and wga execs get memberships than why wouldnt the chairman of the new super golf conglomerate NewCo? seems only fair @NUCLRGOLF if all the pga and wga execs get memberships than why wouldnt the chairman of the new super golf conglomerate NewCo? seems only fair

"Augusta membership was the whole point of this from day one, wasn't it? Brilliant!"

dobrákáva @neverparrot @NUCLRGOLF Augusta membership was the whole point of this from day one, wasn't it? Brilliant! @NUCLRGOLF Augusta membership was the whole point of this from day one, wasn't it? Brilliant!

"Very interesting that LIV claimed the Tour and Augusta National and the R&A colluded against them, but now wants them to collude to get a deal done. Think on that… 🤔🤔🤔"

David Holsted @DavidHolsted @NUCLRGOLF Very interesting that LIV claimed the Tour and Augusta National and the R&A colluded against them, but now wants them to collude to get a deal done. Think on that… 🤔🤔🤔 @NUCLRGOLF Very interesting that LIV claimed the Tour and Augusta National and the R&A colluded against them, but now wants them to collude to get a deal done. Think on that… 🤔🤔🤔

"He will be rejected as a member at Augusta National, then buy the club next door, Augusta CC and hold the LIV Masters directly opposite the Masters with triple prize money to get even. Phil and DJ will say that the Masters is old, overrated while the LIV Masters is the future."

Krusty @kapalburnik @NUCLRGOLF He will be rejected as a member at Augusta National, then buy the club next door, Augusta CC and hold the LIV Masters directly opposite the Masters with triple prize money to get even. Phil and DJ will say that the Masters is old, overrated while the LIV Masters is the future. @NUCLRGOLF He will be rejected as a member at Augusta National, then buy the club next door, Augusta CC and hold the LIV Masters directly opposite the Masters with triple prize money to get even. Phil and DJ will say that the Masters is old, overrated while the LIV Masters is the future.

"Well I’m thinking Fred Ridley and the board at Augusta may balk at the idea of others trying to get him on their behalf."

Brian Ezell @brianezell80 @NUCLRGOLF Well I’m thinking Fred Ridley and the board at Augusta may balk at the idea of others trying to get him on their behalf. @NUCLRGOLF Well I’m thinking Fred Ridley and the board at Augusta may balk at the idea of others trying to get him on their behalf.

"Interesting? No. Absolutely absurd and showing we aren't dealing with serious people? Yes"

Rudy @Jeremy_Rudock



Absolutely absurd and showing we aren't dealing with serious people? Yes. @NUCLRGOLF Interesting? No.Absolutely absurd and showing we aren't dealing with serious people? Yes. @NUCLRGOLF Interesting? No.Absolutely absurd and showing we aren't dealing with serious people? Yes.

PGA wants LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman as per a side deal with PIF

As per reports, PGA Tour proposed to remove Greg Norman as LIV Golf CEO in its side agreement with the Public Investment Fund (PIF)

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🤯 JUST IN: Senator Richard Blumenthal says there was a side agreement that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman would be fired. 🤯 JUST IN: Senator Richard Blumenthal says there was a side agreement that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman would be fired. https://t.co/QME6kGPFjK

The documents revealed by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Tuesday, July 11, revealed that there was a side deal between the PGA Tour and PIF where the proposal was to move Norman into the new role instead of the LIV CEO's.

PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price was quoted as saying via SB Nation:

“If we reach a definitive agreement, we will not have a place for that type of position"

While Norman is still the CEO of the controversial league, he hasn't been in public as much as he was a few months ago.

Poll : 0 votes