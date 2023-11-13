“Impossible not to be happy for him!” - Golf fans create buzz on social media as Camilo Villegas secures long due PGA Tour victory

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship was a memorable one for Camilo Villegas, who won his first PGA Tour title in nine years in an emotional victory. Staying two shots clear of the field, he ended his drought on the PGAT, racking up a win at the Royal Port Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

It was an extremely emotional win for Camilo Villegas as well, for it was the first time he won since his 22-month-old daughter Mia passed away from cancer in 2020. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship win makes it his fifth overall PGA Tour title.

Golf fans all over the world celebrated his victory, especially considering how hard he worked for it. Well-wishes poured in from the community, as it was a happy moment for the golfer and for his fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The victory was a well-earned one for Villegas, who came very close to winning last week at the World Wide Technology Championship, eventually finishing second. Villegas is back in form once again after a rough patch for the last decade and will look to slowly rise up the OWGR rankings once again.

Camilo Villegas' emotional Butterfield Bermuda Championship title dedicated to his late daughter

After a rather rough few years, Villegas is currently ranked 318th in the world. However, that did not stop him from rising up the Butterfield Bermuda leaderboard. With a final round of 65, Villegas took victory. Speaking about the emotional victory, he said via BBC:

"I felt the energy, it kept building up. Everybody here on the island was great and just rooting me on. I believe in energy and I've got my little one up there watching it, smiling - she's where she needs to be after a long fight."

The victory has given Villegas exemption on the PGA Tour until 2025, along with entry into next year's Players Championship and PGA Championship. In a story of great comeback, Villegas expressed his love for the sport.

"It's tough to put it into words right now but wow, what a ride man. I love this game, this game has given me so many great things, but in the process it kicks your butt. Life has given me so many great things and in the process it kicks my butt too."

Alex Noren finished in second place, two strokes behind Villegas, while Matthias Schmid finished in sole third place.