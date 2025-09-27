“In good company” - Paige Spiranac says it’s time to 'run it back' with 993K IG-followed influencer

Paige Spiranac reacted to an article about her collaboration with St. Andrew Golf ahead of the Ryder Cup. As the biennial tournament is around the corner, golf influencers dropped videos from the Bethpage Black Course.

St. Andrew Golf, which has around 175K subscribers on YouTube, collaborated with Spiranac for a round of golf at Bethpage, while Bob Does Sports also dropped a video on their channel this week.

Golf Digest's Coleman Bentley has penned an article on the golf influencers playing at Bethpage ahead of the Ryder Cup for YouTube videos. The article was shared by Bob Does Sports' host Robby Berger on his Instagram account. He tagged Paige Spiranac in his story and shared the post with a caption:

"The bang job of the century. With that being said, I respect it @golfdigest."

Paige Spiranac reshared Berger's story on her Instagram account with a caption in which she asked her fans if she would collaborate with Bob Does Sports guys, who have around 993K followers on Instagram.

"In good company lol......I think it's time I run back with the BDS guys....what do you think?" she wrote.

Paige Spiranac says it’s time to 'run it back' with 993K IG-followed influencer/@_paige.renee

St. Andrew Golf has released a video from Bethpage with Paige Spiranac on September 22, and it has so far accumulated around 102K views, while Bob Does Sports released it on September 23, and it has 100K views.

The 2025 Ryder Cup has started with its first-day matchups on Friday, September 26, and it's a three-day event, which will have its finale on Sunday, September 28.

Paige Spiranac cheers for the US team at the Ryder Cup

Paige Spiranac cheered for the US Ryder Cup team by sharing a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She shared a snap of herself in a US flag colors bikini, and in the caption supported the team. She wrote:

"USA needs some good vibes heading their way. Just doing what I can. Go USA"

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac USA needs some good vibes heading their way. Just doing what I can. Go USA

She previously shared her opinion on Keegan Bradley's decision not to play in the event. The American golfer had a terrific season on the PGA Tour in 2025, and fans are hoping for him to be the playing captain. However, he snubbed himself and decided not to play, sticking to his duties as the team's captain.

Paige Spiranac reacted to Bradley's decision in a post on X on August 28. She wrote:

"Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain.

Bradley had picked Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young for the tournament, who joined the automatic qualifiers, which included Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and J.J. Spaun.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More