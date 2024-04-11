In Photos: Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky spotted at 2024 Masters in vibrant red dress

As much as her husband gets focused on, Paulina Gretzky routinely draws eyes wherever she is. She is Dustin Johnson's wife, but her presence, largely due to her impeccable fashion choices, often steals the show. It's rare that a golfer's partner is as well-known as they are, but Paulina is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's daughter, too.

She showed up at Augusta National on Wednesday for the yearly Par 3 Masters contest in a vibrant red dress from Goldie Byrd, a brand new women’s golf apparel line. Overall, her entire outfit and look was put together by celebrity stylist Zoe Gofman.

Paulina Gretzky drew eyes with stunning red dress

She could be seen watching in the crowd. As her husband tries to add another green jacket to his closet this weekend, a lot of eyes will be on the color and type of apparel that she brings to the course as well.

The 35-year-old helped her husband last year as his caddie in the Par 3 contest, a fun tournament for golfers and their families to participate in before the action gets underway for the event. The pair were joined by their two sons as well. This year, Gretzky stole the show entirely.

Dustin Johnson and wife Paulina Gretzky went through it for LIV move

While Jon Rahm has admitted to feeling left out after his LIV Golf move, no such statement has come from Dustin Johnson. In fact, he seems to be rather unbothered by the whole situation. Last year when he returned for the Masters, he said there were no hard feelings and that all his friends remained so despite his defection.

Dustin Johnson and his wife Paulina Gretzky

However, while it might not be a personal regret, it's something many fans didn't like. When golfers first left the PGA Tour, many spectators and followers were unhappy and they made it known.

Paulina Gretzky revealed that she and her husband had received death threats over the move. She said:

"People sending death threats and awful, awful, awful things. People were aggressive that’s for sure. But that’s when I shut it down for a little bit. I was like I don’t need to look at this. Everyone has an opinion on it. Fine."

The chasm between the two tours has been shortened since then. Now, it's far less controversial for anyone to go across to LIV Golf. There's even talk of paving a way for them to come back if they want to.

Johnson has remained even-keeled through it all. He and his wife will try to put last year's struggle at the Masters behind them and try to become the first LIV player to win the Masters.